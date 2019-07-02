Thanos Creator Jim Starlin Comic-Con Panel Announced

It doesn’t get much more legendary than Jim Starlin, and the man who created Marvel’s Mad Titan Thanos, Drax, Gamora, and The Infinity Saga just to name a few achievements will be taking part in a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel is titled Jim Starlin and the Infinity Gauntlet Saga, and will be celebrating Thanos’ “Best Years Ever”. In addition to diving into how Starlin created his now legendary creations, the panel will also tease a bit of what Starlin has coming up, including a look at his anticipated Dreadstar novels and the big finale to his Thanos Graphic Novels. The panel will be moderated by ComicBook.com’s own Jim Viscardi and will take place in Room 7AB at 10 am on Thursday, July 18th.

“Thanos, Dreadstar and I are so pleased to be returning to the San Diego Comic-Con, the center the comic book universe.” Said Jim Starlin. “We will do our best to behave this trip. We promise there will be absolutely no finger snapping.”

Fans will also be able to participate in several signing opportunities throughout the show, which will be announced over the next few weeks. You can check out the official description for Jim Starlin and the Infinity Gauntlet Saga panel below.

“Join Legendary Comic Book creator and author Jim Starlin, the mind behind the Infinity Gauntlet Saga and its main protagonist Thanos, as he discusses how his creations have become one of the biggest pop culture references of the 21st Century thanks to the 10 year, 22 Movie Marvel Cinematic Universe and their conclusion, 2019’s Avengers : Endgame. Moderated by ComicBook.com’s Jim Viscardi, go into the mind of the man who began it all and hear where he is headed next. ROOM 7AB”

Starlin’s comic creations have now become vital parts of Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially the Mad Titan Thanos, who served as the main antagonist as the MCU created their own version of the Infinity Saga. That all came to a head in Avengers: Endgame in an epic showdown, but even if Thanos is gone plenty of other Starlin creations are still around, including Drax and Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. It is expected that Adam Warlock will also eventually get his time in the sun, who Starlin also worked on, and we definitely know another creation of his, Shang-Chi, will make his debut in Phase 4.

The panel will take place on Thursday, July 18th at 10 am in Room 7AB.