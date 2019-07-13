Joe Quinones Reimagines Iconic Captain Marvel Cover With Brie Larson’s Jedi Look

Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson has delighted fans on social media with her adventures at Disney’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge experience over the past few weeks, showing off her Jedi skills and her love of the franchise in general. Now, artist, Joe Quinones has taken one of his most beloved Captain Marvel covers and given it a Jedi tweak. The cover is from Captain Marvel #10 (2013) and features Carol looking up into the starlit sky with her brown bomber jacket, but now it features Larson in her full Star Wars Jedi ensemble, and it’s fantastic.

The cover features Larson looking up into the sky with the distinct Jedi robe and hood and even gives her a long braid similar to Obi-Wan Kenobi. Quinones posted the cover with the caption “Brie Larson: Jedi Knight edition”, and you can check it out below.

This is actually the second time Quinones has updated the cover, as when Captain Marvel was hitting theaters he recreated it with Larson’s likeness rather than the Carol from the comics. This one keeps Larson’s likeness but adds in some Star Wars, and who knows, maybe we’ll get another variation down the line.

Brie Larson: Jedi Knight edition pic.twitter.com/f43GvRMnQy — Joe Quinones (@Joe_Quinones) July 9, 2019

No plans for a print or anything yet, but we’re kind of it hoping it happens.

That previous cover made quite an impression on Larson, as after Quinones revealed it she took to social media and said “Makes me emotional! Thank you @Joe_Quinones 💗💗💗 “

