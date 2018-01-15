Justice League Battles Thanos in Fan-Made ‘Avengers: Infinity War’-Style Trailer

A fan-made re-imagining of the Justice League trailer pits the heroes (and villains) of the DC Extended Universe and the Arrowverse against Thanos using footage and audio from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

Assembling footage from Green Lantern, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, The Flash and Arrow, the fan trailer unites Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), the Flash (Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Green Lantern (Ryan Reynolds) as the only line of defense against the world-invading Thanos (Josh Brolin).

The faux trailer ends mirroring the moment Thor (Chris Hemsworth) encounters the Guardians of the Galaxy, substituting the criminal super-team from Suicide Squad with the intergalactic band of heroes lead by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

Fans have been remixing the Infinity War trailer since its November debut: the internet has seen the arrival of a classic SNES-inspired video game spin on the trailer and a recreation using only Marvel cartoons.

Another fan remixed Infinity War in the style of Justice League, overlaying audio from Man of Steel and Justice League atop footage from several Marvel Studios blockbusters, while yet another offered a sillier take with the heroes of the Justice League reacting to the debut trailer of Marvel’s upcoming superhero epic.

The culmination of a decade’s worth of blockbusters, the Avengers threequel is officially described by Marvel as an “unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making” that spans the entire shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Actor Anthony Mackie, who plays high-flying Avenger dubbed Falcon, teased upwards of at least 40 superheroes on set at one time, with Captain America star Chris Evans calling the moment “a great day with a lot of great people.”

Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, called the movie a “cinematic event,” teasing “everything that you’ve known about Marvel is building to this movie.”

The expansive cast includes longtime Marvel stars Evans, Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo, alongside relative newcomers Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.