Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider In Marvel Fan Trailer

A week ago a fire began to take online as unsubstantiated fan chatter appeared to indicate that Keanu Reeves might be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was rumored to take on the part of Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider. This struck a chord with fans who were eager to see it happen, with fan art already making the rounds. Now a new fan trailer has given us a taste of what it might be like of Reeves joined the MCU and took on the part. Combining footage from the original Ghost Rider movie from 2007 with footage from Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, plus Reeves’ staples like John Wick & Constnatine, and even horror films like 2019’s Hellboy and the 2013 Evil Dead reboot. Watch it for yourself above and stick around for a seamless encounter with a Marvel Studios character.

It seems like only a matter of time before Reeves makes his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously confirmed with us he and his team have talked to the actor and his team for nearly every movie they produce. “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige laughed. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

As for the future of Ghost Rider in live-action, that all still remains to be seen. A television series where Gabriel Luna would reprise his role as the Rider Robbie Reyes, which he first played in ABC’s Agents of SHIELD, was in development at Hulu but was cancelled due to creative differences with Marvel.

“I was gearing up for Ghost Rider for some time, a few years now, just on hold, waiting,” Luna previously told ComicBook.com. “So I guess there’s not much hope holding out. I think it’s mainly, I know maybe there’s still couple of pages that are … the binding of the book is not really closed. But for me, personally, I think that, you leave it where it was. We put our heart into it and I’m really happy because I think a lot of people, I’m happy that there’s a whole generation of young people, [they know] Ghost Rider is Robbie Reyes. And I think that won’t change, whether we do another show or not. I think that that’s something that’ll always make me very proud. So you just leave that where it is. I’m really excited to see what the future holds and what we’re working on now and see what happens.”

It’s possible that the character could appear on the big screen though since Marvel Studios is already working on a darker corner of the MCU with its Blade movie starring multi-Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.