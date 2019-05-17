John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Would Most Like to Play Wolverine

Actor Keanu Reeves is no stranger to embracing roles that require healthy doses of physical combat, as both The Matrix and John Wick trilogies are noted for offering audiences some of the most ambitious action sequences imaginable, with each series standing well above their peers for what they depict on screen. Due not only to his acting talents but also to his history of embracing even the most challenging of sequences, Reeves is a popular response when fans begin speculating about their favorite comic book characters coming to life on screen. When given the choice of any Marvel or DC Comics character, Reeves himself claims he’d most like to bring Wolverine to life.

“I don’t know, when I was a kid, I always wanted to play Wolverine, so, Wolverine,” the actor revealed to BuzzFeed when asked which character he would like to play.

Reeves’ roles in various films have essentially seemed like superheroes, with a number of reports regularly citing Reeves as being in the running for various roles. Earlier this year, one report claimed that, were it not for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Reeves would have played Jude Law’s character of Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel.

Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine for the X-Men franchise, including three spinoff films, since the series debuted back in 2000. The actor’s final performance as the character came in 2017 with Logan, leaving fans to speculate who could take over the role in an upcoming film.

The current X-Men franchise is set to conclude with X-Men: Dark Phoenix, as Disney has earned the rights to the characters, allowing them to be included in the official Marvel Cinematic Universe somewhere down the line. There have been no confirmed plans regarding when and how a new iteration of the characters could be brought to life, but, depending on how Disney decides to develop the characters, Reeves could end up making the perfect choice for the character, given his large fan base.

The directors of Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo, have made it clear that they’re stepping away from the MCU indefinitely. However, they previously expressed their interest in developing a project involving Wolverine, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they returned to the franchise in a few years to help bring the mutant to life.

“I mean, we’ve always been huge fans of Wolverine,” Anthony Russo previously confirmed to Fandango. “We certainly haven’t been thinking about if and when and how we would ever go there, but just off the top of my head, that’s a character we’ve always been passionate about.

