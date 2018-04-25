Kevin Feige Reveals His Biggest Regret About The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Studios’ first ten years have been immensely successful, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things Kevin Feige would change.

With so many films, there is bound to be a few details that stick out in a negative way. For Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige there are definitely a few, as when asked if there was one of those details he would change he responded: “I have all of those.” (via UPROXX).

He did reveal the presence of one detail specifically though, found in the first Thor.

“I’ll tell you one specific example I just thought of today and I laugh at it,” Feige said. “Definitively, the one thing I would definitely do differently if I had to do it over again, is we would not have dyed Chris Hemsworth’s eyebrows blond in the first Thor.”

“Because we were like, Thor is blond! He has to be blond! And Hemsworth was great and awesome and pulled it off, but there are a couple of shots I watch and I’m like, oh my God, that poor guy, we made him freaking dye his eyebrows! That’s ridiculous! And I can laugh about it now because Hemsworth is Thor and he doesn’t need long hair, or a cape, or a hammer, or two eyeballs to be Thor.”

Feige warned against going back to look at those shots, saying “Oh, don’t, you’ll never unsee it.”

There are other details he would change of course, even if audiences end up receiving it well.

“It’s very hard. You finish a movie and it’s done and you watch it and it takes years to be able to look back at it and go, oh, we weren’t just forced to stop and put it in theaters. This actually turned out pretty well. And that’s actually fun to revisit and see the movies grow and change, even in your own perception. I think that’s the great thing about film. But I’ll look back at any of the movies and see where we came to a fork in the road – in development, or editorial, or visual effects – and made a choice to go one way. And, seemingly, to the world it works. But we know there are three other versions that, boy, if we had gotten that to work maybe it would be even better. But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter because all that matters is the way it finishes.”

