Spider-Man Actress Kirsten Dunst Wants to Return as Older Mary Jane

There’s a chance we haven’t seen the last of the original Mary Jane Watson. Kirsten Dunst starred alongside Tobey Maguire in the first three live-action Spider-Man movies, taking on the role of Peter Parker’s crush-turned-wife. There have been rumors that Dunst may return in some capacity for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but there hasn’t been any concrete evidence that she will. Whether it happens this month in No Way Home or sometime down the line, Dunst is ready for a Mary Jane comeback.

Dunst’s new movie, The Power of the Dog, just arrived on Netflix this week. To celebrate its release, the actress sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss her most beloved roles from throughout her career. The subject of Spider-Man and Mary Jane obviously came up, and Dunst revealed that she would like to return as an older version of the character someday.

“I wish they’d put me in another one. Like, old-girl Mary Jane – why not?” Dunst explained. “I would do [another superhero movie]. Everybody else is!”

This isn’t the first time Dunst has shared this sentiment, either. Last month, at The Power of the Dog‘s world premiere, Dunst was asked about a potential return in the wake of all those No Way Home rumors.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” Dunst told . “I would never say no to something like that… I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

While we have had three different iterations of Spider-Man franchises over the years, Mary Jane has only appeared on-screen twice, and Dunst was the only one to play her for any real amount of time. Dunst’s Mary Jane was one of the lead characters in all three Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. The Amazing Spider-Man films focused on Gwen Stacy as Peter Parker’s love interest, but Mary Jane made a brief appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, played by Shailene Woodley. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zendaya plays MJ, but the initials stand for Michelle Jones, not Mary Jane.

Dunst is really the only person that comes to mind when you think of Mary Jane Watson, so if the character were to ever reappear, fans would certainly like to see her return to the role.

