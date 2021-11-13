Kirsten Dunst Would ”Never Say No” to Spider-Man Return Amid No Way Home Rumors

Kirsten Dunst would “never say no” to taking another spin at Spider-Man. Dunst played Mary Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker in 2002’s Spider-Man, reprising the role in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Amid rumors Maguire and his The Amazing Spider-Man successor Andrew Garfield will join current Spidey star Tom Holland for a swing through the Marvel Multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dunst says she’s open to returning as Mary Jane nearly 15 years after the end of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

“I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,” Dunst told Variety ahead of her new movie The Power of the Dog. “I would never say no to something like that.” Dunst quipped of her character years later, “I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

In a separate interview with Total Film, Dunst denied Internet rumors that she would reprise the Mary Jane role for No Way Home.

“I’m not in that movie, no. I know there’s rumors, right? No, I’m the only one [not back],” Dunst told Total Film about Alfred Molina’s second turn as Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s return as the Green Goblin. “‘Can’t put an old girl in there!’”

In 2017, when Sony Pictures partnered with Marvel Studios for the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dunst told Variety she hoped to reunite with Maguire and Raimi on Spider-Man 4. Sony developed the sequel for a 2011 release before rebooting the franchise with 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

Dunst in recent years criticized the second reboot bringing a younger Spider-Man, played by Holland, into the cinematic universe home to the Avengers and other Marvel superheroes in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

“We made the best ones, so who cares?” she told Marie Claire ahead of the Sony-Marvel reboot Homecoming in 2017. “I’m like, ‘You make it all you want.’” Dunst added: “They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious.”

Sony Pictures releases the long-awaited second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer on Tuesday. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home opens only in theaters on December 17.