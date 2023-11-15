Kraven the Hunter's Ariana DeBose Wants to Fight Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man (Exclusive)

Kraven the Hunter is heading to theaters next year, and it's the latest Marvel movie from Sony that follows a Spider-Man villain from the comics. The film was helmed by J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier), and it's set to star Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as Kraven and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Calypso. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with DeBose about Wish, and she teased to "expect the unexpected" when it comes to Kraven the Hunter. We also asked the star which of the Spider-Man actors she would most want to fight out of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland...

"I'd probably say Andrew because that would be fun. And he's a pal, so he'd probably like ... I would genuinely kick his butt, but he might just do me solid and let me kick his butt. I don't know. You'd have to ask him that question," DeBose shared. He might be like, 'Absolutely not.' Or, 'What?' Who knows?"

You can watch our interview with DeBose at the top of the page.

What Is Kraven the Hunter About?

You can read the official description for Kraven the Hunter here: "Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story about how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film."

Kraven the Hunter is the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which exists separate from Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, home to Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Sony has weaved its own web of Spidey spin-offs that include Venom (2018), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), and Morbius (2022) with Madame Web coming next year.

"He is a hunter and from that world of hunting and there's so many aspects [to him]. What I love about that character is that he has flaws," Taylor-Johnson previously told ComicBook. "Kraven is a beautiful character. Sergei Kravinov is a beautiful character because it's someone who's really understanding themselves and has flaws. This is a character that was built ages ago and it's in a new time and era, but yeah, is he going to be the hunter that we all want to see? Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely."

You can hear Ariana DeBose in Wish in theaters on November 22nd. Sony's Kraven the Hunter is slated to open in theaters on August 30, 2024.