The LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet 76191 Set Gets a Rare Discount

LEGO and Marvel finally made an Infinity Gauntlet set happen in May of last year, and if you haven't added it to your collection yet, now would be a good time to do so. It is currently available to order here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $55.99, or 20% off. This is only the second time that the set has been discounted since launch.

The Infinity Gauntlet set will include 590 pieces complete with Infinity Stones, a display stand. Naturally, the fingers are moveable, so you can recreate the snap. From the official description:

"LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet (76191) is a challenging construction project that rewards the builder with an impressive display piece that perfectly evokes Marvel's captivating style. This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet featured in the Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies is certain to attract attention and interest wherever it is displayed. With movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base, this golden gauntlet provides an engrossing construction challenge and a finished model that will captivate all who see it."

