Loki Costume Designer Christine Wada Opens Up About Customizing Sylvie's Costume For Breastfeeding

Loki is coming to an end on Disney+ next week and there's been so much to enjoy about the latest Marvel series. In addition to the killer cast, including MCU newcomer Sophia Di Martino as the Loki Variant Sylvie, the show also has tons of eye-catching costumes. Recently, Di Martino took to Instagram to reveal that her costume was specially designed in order to make breastfeeding her new baby easier. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with the show's costume designer, Christine Wada, and we asked her what inspired her to create the outfit and whether she thinks that sort of design should become the norm in Hollywood.

"Well, I think it should be a normal thing. I think it should be a normal thing in life. I think that we should all be looking out for each other and to be successful humans and high-functioning humans," Wada explained. "For me, that was a very organic part of the process because in order for your costume to be successful, you need your actor to work it successfully. So, it's all part of that process, and also just it's a very vulnerable time for a mother as you want it to be as seamless, not to be a pun here [laughs], but as seamless as possible and for them to just elevate their craft."

In Di Martino's original post, she wrote, "It’s not easy being a working Mama! Genius #ChristineWada designed Sylvie's costume & added concealed zippers so I could pump easily & nurse my baby between takes. Little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job & be a parent. I’m forever grateful." You can check out a photo of the costume in the post below:

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Wada, where she talks about working with Marvel and creating all of the different Varian Loki looks.

The finale of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 14th. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow, which is now playing in theatres and available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access, What If... is premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

