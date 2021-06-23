Loki Episode 3 Has Fans In Love With Tom Hiddleston's Turtleneck Look
The third episode of Loki, "Lamentis," dropped on Disney+ today and it followed Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) after they escaped the Time Variance Authority. Warning: Episode 3 Spoilers Ahead! The episode featured a lot of fun and some big reveals ranging from Loki's sexuality to some harsh truths about the TVA. In addition to the big story moments, the episode was also filled with some excellent costume design by Christine Wada. Despite all of the cool and funky looks featured in the episode, it was one simple outfit that has the Internet talking: Loki's turtleneck.
Before checking out some of the hilarious tweets about Loki and his shirt, here's what director Kate Herron had to say about the series confirming Loki is bisexual: "From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu," she wrote on Twitter.
As for Loki's turtleneck, folks on Twitter are swooning over Hiddleston's latest look. You can check out some of the tweets below...
Big Day
#loki spoilers— michelle (@dilfhiddleston) June 23, 2021
we got drunk loki, bisexual loki confirmed, turtleneck loki, we really won today pic.twitter.com/74bkjTVZxb
Happy Pride
Loki wearing a turtleneck and confirming he's bi IS what pride is all about thank you— 🐛 Emma Stefansky 🐛 (@stefabsky) June 23, 2021
Important
#loki spoilers— michelle (@dilfhiddleston) June 23, 2021
turtleneck loki. that’s it pic.twitter.com/ihWDBKrIy2
The Truth Is Out There
#LOKI SPOILER 🚨— cam ४ LOKI SPOILERS (@laufeysonshoe) June 23, 2021
loki in a turtleneck and in bi lighting saying he’s bisexual is so true. truest truth there is pic.twitter.com/SBvh5gZ29J
Glorious Purpose
TURTLENECK LOKI TALKING ABT HIS BISEXUALITY IN THE TURTLENECK YES THIS IS EVERYTHING IVE EVER WANTED THIS IS MY PURPOSE THIS IS MY RIGHT— BISEXUAL LOKI EVERYONE CHEERED (@turtleneckloki) June 23, 2021
Hang It in the Louvre
#LOKI SPOILER!!— reg ४ loki era (@xlokiholic) June 23, 2021
loki in turtleneck 😫☝🏻 pic.twitter.com/sIF9lLaGzN
Time to Shop
#Loki spoilers— jumping antøny (@galaxy_mutant) June 23, 2021
Loki in turtleneck is my new aesthetics pic.twitter.com/gCIWjtlDOR
Fan Art
[don’t RT] sketchy sketchy turtleneck loki pic.twitter.com/7jD6LNZvoV— denev (@saintIoki) June 23, 2021
RIP
loki wearing a turtleneck will be the death of me i swear pic.twitter.com/mJMkGBPmYP— raine (@quiksilvcr) June 17, 2021
ICYMI
#Loki spoilers // episode 3— abby ४ loki spoilers🧣 (@lipasloki) June 23, 2021
LOKIS IN HIS TURTLENECK LOKIS IN HIS TURTLENECK LOKIS IN HIS TURTLENECK pic.twitter.com/gaiSPWjUe7
In Conclusion
no thoughts head empty just loki in his turtleneck #Loki pic.twitter.com/lllUPRdXcF— A. loki spoilers! (@buckywje) June 23, 2021