Loki Episode 3 Has Fans In Love With Tom Hiddleston's Turtleneck Look

The third episode of Loki, "Lamentis," dropped on Disney+ today and it followed Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) after they escaped the Time Variance Authority. Warning: Episode 3 Spoilers Ahead! The episode featured a lot of fun and some big reveals ranging from Loki's sexuality to some harsh truths about the TVA. In addition to the big story moments, the episode was also filled with some excellent costume design by Christine Wada. Despite all of the cool and funky looks featured in the episode, it was one simple outfit that has the Internet talking: Loki's turtleneck.

Before checking out some of the hilarious tweets about Loki and his shirt, here's what director Kate Herron had to say about the series confirming Loki is bisexual: "From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu," she wrote on Twitter.

As for Loki's turtleneck, folks on Twitter are swooning over Hiddleston's latest look. You can check out some of the tweets below...