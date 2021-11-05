Loki Multiverse Theory: Reset Charges Start What If...? And Doctor Strange 2

This new theory is about to lay out how Loki might’ve set up the worlds we will see in the animated What If…? series and how it can all connect to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Studios film set for March of 2023. Reall, this is one of those theories and ideas that’s either going make you say, "Huh, that’s actually really interesting and I’d like to see it,’" or, ‘"lease shut up with the theories and just watch." But, in the words of Loki, "What did you expect?"

To end episode 2, Lady Loki who we now know as Sylvie bombed the "Sacred Timeline" with reset charges from the TVA. These charges typically erase changes to an area where a variant has interfered so we don’t know what they’re going to do when they get there. In some way, they seem to be changing things. I think they might set up the alternate worlds that are going to be seen in What If…? which can then tie into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in live-action, with some of the clues being laid out on the TVA screens in Loki.

Here’s how it could work: Starting with Ego, which received a reset charge way in the past. If Ego is erased from existence and never forms, this would mean Peter Quill is never born as Ego was his father. Therefore, Yondu would never be hired to take him from Earth but if the blue Ravager does go to Earth anyway, it’s to grab T’Challa, as seen in the What If...? trailer. We know there is an episode where the man who is Black Panther in the main MCU is going to be Star-Lord.

Then, there’s Asgard getting reset charge bombed in 2004. This is years before the events of the first Thor movie. Some merch has shown us that we are getting a brand new Party Thor in this series, and if things change dramatically on Asgard to create that, this could be why.

Sakaar gets hit in 1984, decades before we see it in Thor: Ragnarok and also years before Tony Stark becomes Iron Man in 2008. Still, we are getting a version of Sakaar where Tony Stark builds a new suit on the cosmic world as seen in a LEGO set and Jeff Goldblum will be in it as the Grandmaster, as well. This feels like a hole in the theory, as it would be truly shocking to learn Robert Downey Jr. is reprising his role as Tony Stark for the live-action Strange sequel but he is definitely coming back to voice the character in the animated show.

Beijing gets hit in 2005. We don’t know when or where exactly Shang-Chi is going to take place but comics stories have previously been set in and around Beijing with this character. He hasn't debuted in the MCU and won’t until September 3, so the What If…? episode featuring Simu Liu’s character which I know is coming could bring us an alternate version right out of the gate spawned by Sylvie’s actions and he could be plucked away from his homeland and life as he would have experienced.

New York City gets hit in 1947. Originally, I was thinking that maybe this would impact Steve Rogers but he was frozen in 1945. You can see Dartford, England as a key location on the first screen of places being monitored, so I just have a feeling that one of these two locations could result in Peggy Carter becoming Captain Britain in one way or another. That woud explain why that moment that seemed like the TVA had Peggy Carter under arrest would be happening, if that blurry woman in the back of the frame in Episode 1 of Loki was actually Peggy, thus bringing it into live-action for Strange 2 to deal with. Yes, I'm saying I want to see Peggy Carter as Captain Britain in the Strange sequel.

Speaking of blurry images we all freaked out over, the NYC stuff could also be some kind of change in New York that makes Peter Parker become Hawkeye instead of Spidey like that blurry logo image had everyone fired up about. It is unclear is Tom Holland is involved with the project at this point.

Titan gets hit in 1982, likely years before Thanos would destroy its population. Thanos is a part of the show in one way or another, seeing as Josh Brolin is listed as a part of the stacked cast, so maybe we get one of those anti-hero turns for the Mad Titan like we saw in comics when he doesn’t have to see his home planet destroyed? Could Thanos find himself on an anti-hero quest as he has several times over in comics?

Other interesting locations are Vormir on the 282nd anniversary of Avengers: Endgame hitting theaters and Xandar in 1001. There are, of course, plenty of other locations which got hit with Sylvie's dozens of reset charges which we did not see the destination for, which could tie to Gamora's episode, Black Widow's episode which will see Ultron ruling the word, and the others not touched on by these details.

