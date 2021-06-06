Loki Writer Teases Surprising MCU Cameos: "Expect the Unexpected"

✖

In a matter of days, Loki will finally grace your television screen and introduce you to the multiple timelines involved in what's increasingly becoming a Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. Because of the multiple realities afforded by the series, Loki head writer Michael Waldron says virtually any character they wanted was within reach, so long as the Disney legal team could clear them. In fact, the writer says those watching the show should plan on seeing characters you'd never expect to see.

"If they were within the rights, and legal could clear it, there was no reason we couldn't try and chase them down," Waldron told DigitalSpy on the Loki press tour. Though he wouldn't reveal any surprises, naturally, the writer went on to tell the website that viewers should "expect the unexpected."

And suddenly, Mephisto fans everywhere have started grinning ear to ear.

Whatever the case, Waldron's statements echo those of director Kate Herron, when said earlier in the week Kevin Feige encouraged the team to always "go weirder."

"Something I always found was we would sometimes pitch something, and it would be at a good place, but he’d always be like, 'OK, that’s great, but push it further,'" Herron told THR. "Sometimes I’d pitch stuff and be like, 'this is too weird' and he’d say 'No, go weirder.' He wants to tell the best story and I found it really helpful having his eye across everything and the fact that he does challenge everything. Tom as well, on set. He brings this amazing energy and this great A-game that causes everyone to rise to the occasion."

"Because Tom is fun to watch, it is fun to write [a story on him]. Our first thought was to create a story about this character that hasn’t been told in 10 years. Loki is an ass, and that makes my life as a writer easy. He’s a man of frustration and chaos, and in any scene, anything can happen. This gives the writer a chance to take the story in different directions. Just like the shape-shifting character that Loki is, we wanted the show to be [unpredictable] as well," Waldron shared elsewhere of the titular character.

