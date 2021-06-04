Marvel's Kevin Feige Pushed Loki Creative Team to "Go Weirder" With the Story

✖

If the trailers for Marvel's Loki have been any indication, the Tom Hiddleston-starring series is about to get real weird. Just when Kate Herron and the rest of the creative team behind the series thought they were getting "too weird" while developing the series, the filmmaker says Kevin Feige told them to go even weirder. The end result is a six-episode show that jumps all around the timeline as the eponymous Asgardian (Hiddleston) helps Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the Time Variance Authority piece it all back together.

"Something I always found was we would sometimes pitch something, and it would be at a good place, but he’d always be like, 'OK, that’s great, but push it further,'" Herron tells THR. "Sometimes I’d pitch stuff and be like, 'this is too weird' and he’d say 'No, go weirder.' He wants to tell the best story and I found it really helpful having his eye across everything and the fact that he does challenge everything. Tom as well, on set. He brings this amazing energy and this great A-game that causes everyone to rise to the occasion."

Herron's comments follow head writer Michael Waldron's, where he suggested Loki is an "ass," and that character trait allowed the team additional liberties in writing the series.

"Because Tom is fun to watch, it is fun to write [a story on him]. Our first thought was to create a story about this character that hasn’t been told in 10 years. Loki is an ass, and that makes my life as a writer easy. He’s a man of frustration and chaos, and in any scene, anything can happen. This gives the writer a chance to take the story in different directions. Just like the shape-shifting character that Loki is, we wanted the show to be [unpredictable] as well," Waldron shared.

Loki is set to hit Disney+ on June 9th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

