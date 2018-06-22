When Does Iron Fist Appear in ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2? (Spoilers)

Luke Cage season 2 premieres on Netflix this week, and one of the biggest moments that’s been teased in season 2 is no doubt the crossover appearance of Danny Rand / Iron Fist (Finn Jones). Marvel has been dangling the action-packed highlight of the classic ‘Power Man and Iron Fist’ team in Luke Cage‘s sophomore outing for some time – but eager fans may want to know right off the bat: When, exactly, does Iron Fist appear in Luke Cage season 2?

Read on below for the minor spoiler reveal, if you really want to know. If you don’t want to be spoiled at all, stop reading now!

Warning: Mild Spoilers Follow!

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until episode 10 (of 13) before they get the full appearance from Jones as Danny Rand / Iron Fist – and it’s mostly a one-off appearance, in what is admittedly one of the better episodes of the season.

However, that doesn’t mean that Iron Fist just has a brief throwaway bit role: in the deepening fabric of interconnected Marvel Netflix stories, Iron Fist has much more influence on Luke Cage than a mere cameo provides.

In the front half arc of the Luke Cage season 2, Danny Rand makes his presence felt indirectly, by having his company, Rand Industries, fashion a one-of-a-kind bionic arm for Misty Knight (Simone Messick), who was injured defending Danny’s love interest, Colleen Wing, from Bakuto, in the climatic battle of The Defenders. In the back half of Luke Cage season 2, Danny loans out a Rand Industries facility as a safehouse for Luke, after Harlem’s Hero and those close to him end up on Bushmaster’s hit list.

Warning: Full Spoilers Follow!

In episode 10, “The Main Ingredient”, Danny Rand arrives in Harlem to check on Luke, after hearing what went down at the Rand Industries facility, and being contact by Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), who worries that the gang war between Mariah Stokes and Bushmaster is pulling Luke down into a dark hole of violence and death. It’s Danny who gives Luke spiritual guidance about concepts like his chi, and how to harness it for both emotional control, and greater combat prowess.

Luke and Danny’s main mission is to track down Bushmaster, who is on the run and hiding, after violently escaping police capture outside of the Rand Industries facility. Danny and Luke make a stop to talk to another fan-favorite character who makes a surprise appearance (more on that later), and get a lead on where Bushmaster’s gang is producing their drugs. That leads to what is arguably the best action sequence of season 2, as Luke and Danny use their combined powers to take on a warehouse full of gangsters.

Luke Cage season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.