The Marvel Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats Were the Ultimate MCU Crossover

There is no denying the might of superheroes. From Marvel to DC, superheroes of all walks of life have taken over Hollywood. Since the rise of Iron Man in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been unstoppable in Hollywood, so it is easy to forget all the stuff that came before Robert Downey Jr. suited up. However, there is one piece of Marvel history that cannot be overlooked, and it has to do with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

If you did not know, Marvel has shown up for the parade a few times. The annual event is a place to celebrate all things pop culture, so it is only right for Marvel to have gone on its route. Still, not every parade float is equal, and Marvel knows as much. This is why Marvel Entertainment put together the most insane floats in the '80s for fans, and they stand as one of the wildest MCU crossovers to date.

Back in 1987, Marvel brought an intricate float to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The float, which you can see in the video above, recreates iconic settings in the Marvel Universe in real-life with tons of actors. It even has a story as Doctor Strange is seen pulling Captain America from a comic book to fight enemies, and he has plenty of opponents.

From Doctor Doom to Magneto, the 1987 float features some major Marvel baddies. Captain America is not alone in his fight though; He is joined in action by Wolverine, Luke Cage, Emma Frost, and even the Hulk. This mind-blowing crossover was a hit with audiences in the late '80s, so Marvel brought a new float to the event in 1989 that is somehow more unhinged.

After all, as you can see above, the 1989 Marvel float leans into New York City's love of Broadway. Melba Moore stars in the float as she sings "I Need a Hero" while traveling around the Marvel Universe. Most of the characters from the 1987 float are found in this reboot, but there are others to spot. Spider-Man and the Silver Surfer can be seen in this second show. The pair work with Captain American to escort Moore around the city... and it is a wild ride to watch.

Sadly, Marvel Entertainment has not done a float like this since the '80s. We are sure fans of the MCU would love to see more at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Marvel has a legacy to uphold, and we're sure fans would love another wild Marvel performance.

