Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episode 3 Debuts Early Ahead of Thanksgiving

The holiday season is nearly upon us. In less than a day's time, millions will celebrate Thanksgiving in the United States, and the special day will mark the start of a holiday rush. Of course, the arrival of Thanksgiving marks a wave of good food and Black Friday specials, but there is more going on this week than turkey time. Godzilla is a busy monster, after all, and the titan is making way for Thanksgiving by putting out a new episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters early.

If you head over to Apple TV+ right now, you will see that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 3 is now streaming. The big release comes a few days early as the MonsterVerse show traditionally goes live on Fridays. Last week, the show proved as much by releasing its two-episode premiere on Friday, November 17th. And after this week, the show will resume its normal release schedule.

For those unaware of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, you should know the Apple TV+ original is a hit with fans. Set after the events of Godzilla (2014), Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows two narratives that converge upon the arrival of MUTOs. A pair of estranged siblings find themselves searching for answers about their father's tie to Monarch, but their journey unlocks more secrets than they could have imagined. Despite having just three episodes to its name, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has made an impressive impact on fans. So if you need a show to share with your loved ones this Thanksgiving, let Monarch: Legacy of Monsters lead the way!

Want to know more about the series? No sweat! You can read up on the official synopsis of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters below:

"Following the epic battle between Godzilla and the MUTOs that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, two siblings, following in their father's footsteps, uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

