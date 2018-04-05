Major New ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Easter Egg Possibly Revealed

James Gunn has teased fans for some time about an undiscovered Guardians easter egg, and one fan might have finally figured it out.

Gunn, who directed both Guardians of the Galaxy films, has stated in the past that there is still one big easter egg out there, and an eagle-eyed Reddit fan named lawleeeer might have figured out what it is. In the original Guardians the team is fighting it out amongst themselves in an open courtyard (they aren’t actually a team yet though to be fair), and as everyone is running several figures with blue robes can be seen walking amongst the other civilians.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the fan points out with a graphic, the robed figures look an awful lot like the Watchers Gunn presented in the after credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. That scene featured Stan Lee’s cameo, which took place on the moon with several Watchers. If these are in fact the Watchers, it could very well mean that these are the same Watchers in Vol. 2, though why they happen to be there at that exact moment would still be a mystery.

They really are dead ringers for the movie version of the Watchers, and we’ll just have to wait and see what Gunn has to say about the latest discovery.

Gunn previously said he wouldn’t let fans know until the whole easter egg had been found.

“I’m not going to let you know, but I will give you some path. There’s a very secret hidden easter egg in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1. Some people have gotten very, very close…to what that easter egg is,” Gunn said. “Maybe you’ve even found partial the easter egg [sic]. I haven’t said you’ve found it because you haven’t found the whole thing yet,” the director continued. “You need to find the entire easter egg for me to say, ‘Yes, you’ve found it.’ It’s there. It’s already been partially uncovered. You just need to find the whole thing.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.