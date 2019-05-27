Mark Ruffalo Remembers Avengers Ride, Shares Love for the Fans

OMG 😮! What a ride. How I love these people and all the fans who made it so damn good. Video by @Crissi40 pic.twitter.com/oB2EIj8ofV — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 27, 2019

For over a decade, the Infinity Saga unfolded over the course of 22 Marvel Studios films, culminating in Avengers: Endgame. Now the stars of those films and their fans are looking back on that long ride through cinematic history. Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He shared a video put together by a fan that features a series of behind-the-scenes shots and candid moment of the Avengers stars enjoying that Marvel ride. “OMG! What a ride,” Ruffalo tweeted. “How I love these people and all the fans who made it so damn good.” You can watch the video above.

Avengers: Endgame is now the second-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, having surpassed James Cameron’s Titanic. It is still closing in on Cameron’s Avatar, which sits in the top spot on the all-time box office list with $2.788 billion. Avengers: Endgame‘s worldwide total is now $2.677 billion, putting the gap between Avatar and Avengers: Endgame at $110.5 million.

Avengers: Endgame already passed Avatar to become the second-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office. Endgame‘s domestic box office total is expected to climb past $800 million over the holiday weekend. Star Wars: The Force Awakens remains the highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office with $936.6 million.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.