Frost Giant Loki Funko Pop Drops As a Glow-In-The-Dark Exclusive

The latest Marvel Funko Pop takes us all of the way back to the 2011 movie Thor when Loki picks up the Casket of Ancient Winters and discovers that he is not the son of Odin, but a Frost Giant he rescued as a baby. Fittingly, the Funko Pop glows blue like the casket, which contains the Fimbulwinter of Ymir and the power to bring about an ice age for an entire world.

The Thor Frost Giant Funko Pop is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $14.99. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free at EE on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. While you're at it, make sure to check out more recently released Loki merch below. We've seen several items launch in recent months leading up to the premiere of Loki Season 2 on Disney+.

We'll start with some fun items that were recently released by shopDisney./ The collection includes an ear headband for adults in green and gold and an 18-inch Alligator Loki plush. Details about both items can be found below, and keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Alligator Loki Plush ($26.99) – See at shopDisney: Loki's alligator variant is cuddlier than ever with this large 18-inch plush that comes complete with chin strap horns.

Loki Ear Headband ($29.99) – See at shopDisney: The Loki version of Disney's signature Mickey Mouse ear headband feature green velour, golden faux leather, horns, and the word "mischievous" embroidered on the side. We're not sure how mischievous you'll look wearing a Disney ear headband, but this is a must have item for fans and collectors.

In other Loki merch news, a fantastic Loungefly Multi-Loki Mini-Backpack exclusive was recently launched that measures about 10.5-inches tall and 9-inches wide. It features Loki, Alligator Loki, Classic Loki, Sylvie, and Kid Loki in the design. It also comes adorned with shiny gold hardware and straps. The backpack is an Entertainment Earth exclusive that you can pick up right here for $69.99, with free US shipping and 10% in-stock discount using our exclusive link.

Will there be a Season 2 of Loki?

Loki Season 1 ended with Loki being stranded in an alternate reality, which is apparently ruled by Kang. Loki's female variant Sophie killed the Kang variant (He Who Remains) who was keeping the Sacred Timeline intact, opening the Marvel Multiverse to the machinations of the Council of Kangs.

It seems in Season 2 Loki and Mobius will be on a hunt for a way to stop Kang – possibly recruiting more of his own variants against him, in order to restore what He Who Remains achieved with the Sacred Timeline. Loki's efforts could turn out to be key, by the time the Council of Kangs and its threat culminate in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Loki Season 2 premieres on DIsney+ on October 6th.