Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Editors Break Down Council of Kangs Post-Credits Scene

It has been nearly a month since Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania landed in theaters, kicking off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a unique way. At one side of the film's conflict was Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who has already been confirmed to have a massive role in the MCU's "Multiverse Saga" going forward. That role was teased in the film's mid-credits scene, which introduced multiple members of the Council of Kangs, all of whom are portrayed by Majors. In a recent interview with Variety, Quantumania editors Adam Gerstel and Laura Jennings spoke about the process of bringing that scene to life, which occurred over a four day shoot in London as Majors was filming the second season of Loki.

"With Kang, it was all motion control," Gerstel revealed. "We would shoot one version of Jonathan, and we'd go through with Peyton to pick the performances we liked because every move was ever so slightly different with the focus pull and lens. We had to know if we liked this take of Rama-Tut, we had to know which take of the Scarlet Centurion we'd use. We had our VFX supervisors on set to cover ourselves and get the clean plates."

"The most fun was watching Jonathan get into character for each different version of Kang, because he would walk on a set and every time he came in, it was a very different personality," Gerstel added.

"He'd disappear for a little bit, and it would allow the team to check the motion rig, and Jonathan would come out and say, 'Who's it going to be?'" Jennings echoed. "It was amazing to see part of his process and how in-the-zone he was because that was all you were getting from him for that particular pass."

What are Marvel's plans for Kang?

Following Quantumania, Kang's tenure in the MCU is expected to culminate even further, with Marvel Studios creatives regarding him to be the "big bad" of the next few years of the Multiverse Saga. Majors is expected to reprise his role in both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com last year. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," the executive continued.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing exclusively in theaters.