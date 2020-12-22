Marvel Reveals New Black Knight Series

✖

Dane Whitman will soon ride again. Ahead of Marvel's March solicitations announcement this week, the House of Ideas has announced the Black Knight and Ebony Blade will return in a new series spinning out of the events of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's King in Black. Tuesday afternoon, Marvel unveiled Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade, a new five-issue mini-series that will debut at comic stores in March.

Written by acclaimed writer Si Spurrier (X-Force), the series will also feature the Marvel debut of artist Sergio Dávila, an artist known for his work on Wonder Woman. “Debuting at Marvel is a dream, I've always wanted to be part of the Marvel family and debuting with the Black Knight miniseries is perfect for me. Not even in my best dreams could I have imagined this opportunity,” Dávila said in a statement announcing the book.

He added, "I am a big fan of the genre of Epic Fantasy and of Nordic and Arthurian mythology. I love stories of swords and adventures mixed with magic, legends, warriors, castles, mysteries and hidden powers, etc ... and this series has everything you can ask of a fan of this genre, like me. It has also given me the opportunity to draw some classic Marvel characters which has been my lifelong dream. I am having a great time drawing Simon's scripts. I am enjoying it a lot and hope that you do too."

According to Spurrier, he plans to put Whitman through the wringer, just in time for the character's silver screen debut in Chloe Zhao's Eternals next year.

“Having enjoyed myself a positively indecent amount while writing King in Black: The Black Knight, I found that I was even more fascinated by the central character - Dane Whitman - than I'd realised," Spurrier said in the statement. "The surprising new take on him which we present in the one-shot opened so many new doors. Dane and his tangled lore are a treasure trove for anyone fascinated by story, mythology, folklore and psychology -- all of which are very much My Bag -- not to mention the simple thrill of seeing a not-totally-well-adjusted man flying around on a winged warhorse with one of the world's most devastating magical weapons in his hand."

“I started to see endless opportunities for exploration -- I started to sense that this character deserves to be a far bigger deal than he is -- and my editor Tom Groneman agreed," the writer concluded. "What's emerged is a fascinating, uber dark story which drips with horror and humor in equal measure."

Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade hits comic stores this March while Marvel's Eternals is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 5, 2021.