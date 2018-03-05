Dole Teaming With Marvel for Avengers-Inspired Healthy Recipes

Dole has teamed with a Marvel for a new program offering fruit-based recipes themed on members of the Avengers, including Black Panther, Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, and the Hulk.

There are thirty recipes to choose from, including “T’Challa Teriyaki Kabobs” for Black Panther, “Liberty Banana Sushi” for Captain America, “Mighty Mini-BLT Bites” for Thor, “Power Punch Smoothie” for Hulk, “Stark Industries Banana Pie Oatmeal” for Iron Man and “Widow Bite Spider Rolls” for Black Widow

This is the first phase of Dole’s “Powering the Hero Within” program. The year-long program is intended to encourage and empower families and teachers to make home and school and healthier eating environment.

Keep reading to check out the Marvel-themed recipes for yourself.

“Dole is taking its cue from the Marvel Universe to honor some of the biggest superheroes of all – the moms, dads, grandparents, teachers, coaches and others committed to making the home a healthier place,” said Bil Goldfield, director of corporate communications for Dole, in a press release. “Since we know that getting kids to eat healthy can often seem like a hero-sized challenge, we’re arming those on the front lines with the reinforcements they need to change family eating habits one great-tasting healthy snack, entrée or dessert at a time.”

Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow, Thor and the Hulk will all assemble to defend the planet from an invasion by Thanos and the Black Order when Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War opens in Theaters this April.

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Captain America

SUNRISE SHIELD PIZZA

Ingredients

2 medium DOLE¨ Bananas, peeled

4 frozen whole wheat waffles

1/4 cup honey-flavored nonfat Greek yogurt

1 can (11 oz.) DOLE Mandarin Oranges, drained

2 teaspoons honey dash ground cinnamon

DOLE Fresh Raspberries or Blueberries (optional)

Directions

THINLY slice bananas on diagonal.

PREPARE waffles according to package directions.

SPREAD waffles with yogurt. Arrange banana slices on top, overlapping. Arrange mandarin oranges in center of each pizza.

Drizzle with honey. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Garnish with raspberries or blueberries, if desired.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 270 Calories, 3g Fat, 0g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 480mg Sodium, 57g Total Carbohydrate, 5g Fiber, 20g Sugars, 8g Protein, 40%* Vit. A, 40%* Vit. C, 8%* Calcium, 25%* Iron, 25* Thiamin, 25%* Riboflavin, 25%* Niacin, 35%* Vit. B6, 15%* Folate, 20%* Vit. B12, 20%* Magnesium, 10%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

FIRST AVENGER FLAPJACKS

Ingredients

Pancake Mix:

5 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

For the Pancakes:

2 cups low-fat buttermilk

1/2 cup liquid egg whites

2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for skillet

2 cups Pancake Mix (above)

2 large DOLE® Bananas, sliced

Directions

TO MAKE THE PANCAKE MIX:

COMBINE the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large container with a tight-fitting lid. Shake to mix. Use within 2 months.

TO MAKE THE PANCAKES:

WHISK together the buttermilk, egg whites, canola oil in a large bowl. Add the pancake mix and stir to combine (don’t worry about getting all the lumps out).

BRUSH a nonstick griddle or large nonstick skillet with canola oil and heat over medium-high heat. Check to see that the griddle is hot by placing a few drops of water onto the cooking surface. The griddle is ready if the water dances across the surface.

LADLE batter onto griddle (about 24 small pancakes). Gently flip when bubbles begin to set around the edges of the pancakes. Continue to cook 2 to 3 minutes or until the pancake is set. Repeat until all batter is used.

Serve topped with banana slices.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 150 Calories, 2g Fat, 0g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 300mg Sodium, 29g Total Carbohydrate, 1g Fiber, 4g Sugars, 5g Protein, 0%* Vit. A, 2%* Vit. C, 6%* Calcium, 4%* Iron, 10%* Phosphorus, 15%* Selenium, 10%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

SUPER SANDWICHES

Ingredients

4 slices whole-grain bread

2 tablespoons honey mustard

5 ounces sliced smoked turkey

2 thin slices fresh DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapple

1/2 cup DOLE Butter Bliss

1/2 DOLE Banana, peeled

4 DOLE Blueberries

1 DOLE Strawberry, cut in half

Directions

PRESS out hearts from bread slices, using a large heart-shaped cookie cutter. Spread two hearts with honey mustard.

Layer with smoked turkey, pineapple and salad blend. Top each sandwich with second heart.

DECORATE each sandwich with two banana slices dotted with blueberries for eyes and one-half strawberry for nose. Arrange shard-like shaped bread from excess bread for wings and tufted ears.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 340 Calories, 5g Fat, 1g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 30mg Cholesterol, 1020mg Sodium, 53g Total Carbohydrate, 7g Fiber, 20g Sugars, 27g Protein, 6%* Vit. A, 70%* Vit. C, 10%* Calcium, 15%* Iron, 20%* Vit. K, 30%* Thiamin, 25%* Riboflavin, 20%* Niacin, 20%* Vit. B6, 15%* Folate, 30%* Phosphorus, 25%* Magnesium, 15%* Zinc, 70%* Selenium, 110%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

Captain America

LEGENDARY CUBAN SANDWICH

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast

1/4 cup sliced DOLE® Green Onions

1/4 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Salt to taste

2 DOLE Bananas, peeled

6 small multi grain rolls, halved

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

3 cups DOLE Baby Spinach

6 slices dill pickle

3 slices low-fat Swiss cheese, halved

Directions

SLICE the chicken into thin strips.

Toss with green onions, orange juice, olive oil, garlic and salt.

Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

PREHEAT grill or broiler to high.

Slice bananas diagonally and grill or broil until charred, 2 about minutes. Set aside.

SAUTÉ chicken mixture over high heat until cooked, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat and add baby spinach to the pan, tossing until lightly wilted, set aside.

SPREAD mustard inside the rolls. Layer with banana slices, dill pickle, chicken and cheese. Press sandwiches in a panini grill or skillet until the cheese melts.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 420 Calories, 12g Fat, 2.5g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 70mg Cholesterol, 500mg Sodium, 48g Total Carbohydrate, 7g Fiber, 12g Sugars, 35g Protein, 30%* Vit. A, 25%* Vit. C, 25%* Calcium, 20%* Iron, 110%* Vit. K, 20%* Thiamin, 20%* Riboflavin, 70%* Niacin, 40%* Vit. B6, 15%* Folate, 45%* Phosphorus, 30%* Magnesium, 20%* Zinc, 90%* Selenium, 100%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

LIBERTY BANANA SUSHI

Ingredients

1 DOLE® Banana, peeled

1/4 cup cashew nut butter, almond butter, or nonfat Greek yogurt

1 to 2 teaspoons crispy rice cereal

1 to 2 teaspoons chia seeds

Directions

CUT banana into 8 equal pieces.

SPREAD cut ends of banana with nut butter or yogurt.

DIP banana pieces in cereal and chia seeds.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 80 Calories, 5g Fat, 1g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 25mg Sodium, 7g Total Carbohydrate, 2g Fiber, 3g Sugars, 2g Protein, 0%* Vit. A, 2%* Vit. C, 2%* Calcium, 4%* Iron (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

The Hulk

SUPER SMASH SMOOTHIE

Ingredients

1 cup fresh DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapple, diced

1/2 cup Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Breeze® Almond Milk

1 pkg. (5 oz.) DOLE Organic Baby Spinach

½ cup chopped DOLE Celery

1 cup DOLE Green Grapes

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

1 DOLE Banana, peeled and sliced

3 tablespoons milled chia seeds

Directions

COMBINE fresh pineapple, almond milk and baby spinach in an emulsifier blender. Cover; blend until smooth.

Add celery, grapes and ginger.

Cover; blend until smooth. Add banana and chia seeds.

Cover; blend until smooth.

Serve.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 130 Calories, 3g Fat, 0g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 65mg Sodium, 24g Total Carbohydrate, 6g Fiber, 14g Sugars, 3g Protein, 70%* Vit. A, 60%* Vit. C, 15%* Calcium, 10%* Iron, 10%* Vit. E, 230%* Vit. K, 10%* Thiamin, 15%* Vit. B6, 25%* Folate, 20%* Magnesium, 50%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

MUSCLE FRENCH TOAST STRATA

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups sliced DOLE® Red Onions

2 cups sliced DOLE Mushrooms (Baby Bella or white)

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

12 slices whole grain bread Pineapple Mostarda

6 slices turkey bacon, cooked

4 cups DOLE Organic Baby Spinach and Arugula

1-1/2 cups shredded non-fat mozzarella cheese, divided

3/4 cup fat-free milk

5 egg whites

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 375˚F.

Line a 9×13-inch baking dish with foil and spray with a non-stick cooking spray, set aside.

Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add onions, sauté 5 minutes or until soft and lightly browned. Stir in mushrooms, rosemary and thyme; continue cooking, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

SPREAD 6 slices of bread with Pineapple Mostarda (recipe below). Top each slice of bread with layers of turkey bacon, salad greens, onions, and mushrooms; sprinkle 1 cup cheese over sandwiches. Place remaining bread slices on top.

WHISK together milk and egg whites. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Press both sides of each sandwich into milk-egg mixture and arrange in bottom of 13×9-inch baking dish. Sprinkle remaining cheese over sandwiches.

BAKE 30 minutes or until centers are firm and the bread browns.

Cut sandwiches in half and serve warm or room temperature.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 210 Calories, 6g Fat, 1g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 5mg Cholesterol, 420mg Sodium, 27g Total Carbohydrate, 14g, 5g Fiber, 8g Sugars, Protein, 20%* Vit. A, 35%* Vit. C, 25%* Calcium, 10%* Iron, 60%* Vit. K, 10%* Thiamin, 15%* Riboflavin, 15%* Niacin, 10%* Vit. B6, 20%* Folate, 25%* Phosphorus, 15%* Magnesium, 10%* Zinc, 35%* Selenium, 10%* Copper, 60%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

BANNER WHITE BEAN SOUP

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 medium DOLE® Onion, chopped

1 cup DOLE Carrots, peeled and sliced into rounds

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried basil, crushed

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 container (32 oz.) vegetable broth

2 cans (15 oz. each) white beans, drained and rinsed

1 pkg. (5 oz.) DOLE Organic Kale Mix

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

HEAT oil in large sauce pot. Add garlic, onion, carrots and herbs.

COOK over medium-high heat until onion and carrots are just tender, about 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

ADD vegetable broth and beans; bring to boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes.

ADD baby greens and cook until just wilted, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 270 Calories, 6g Fat, 1g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 780mg Sodium, 43g Total Carbohydrate, 11g Fiber, 4g Sugars, 14g Protein, 120%* Vit. A, 15%* Vit. C, 25%* Calcium, 35%* Iron, 10%* Vit. E, 110%* Vit. K, 15%* Thiamin, 10%* Vit. B6, 40%* Folate, 15%* Phosphorus, 25%* Magnesium, 15%* Zinc, 20%* Copper, 60%* Manganese, 120%* Molybdenum (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

The Hulk

INCREDIBLE MEATLOAF

Ingredients

1 1/4 pounds 93% lean ground turkey

1 box (10 ounces) frozen, chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1/3 cup DOLE® Shredded Carrots

1/2 cup finely chopped DOLE Onion

1 rib DOLE Celery, finely chopped (about 1/4 cup)

1/2 cup rolled or instant oatmeal

1 large egg or 1/4 cup liquid egg whites

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 large plum tomato, sliced

Directions

COMBINE the turkey, spinach, carrots, onion, celery, oatmeal, egg, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

Mix with your hands to ensure the ingredients are thoroughly incorporated.

Transfer mixture to pan and shape into a dome-shaped loaf.

COMBINE sugar and ketchup in a small bowl. Spread over top and sides of loaf. Arrange tomato slices on top.

BAKE for 1 hour or until meat thermometer inserted into the center of the loaf registers 160F.

Remove from oven and let sit for 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 240 Calories, 9g Fat, 2g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 70mg Cholesterol, 610mg Sodium, 12g Total Carbohydrate, 29g Protein, 140%* Vit. A, 10%* Vit. C, 10%* Calcium, 15%* Iron, 4%* Vit. D, 10%* Vit. E, 320%* Vit. K, 8%* Thiamin, 30%* Riboflavin, 30%* Niacin, 25%* Vit. B6, 20%* Folate, 20%* Vit. B12, 0%* Biotin, 25%* Phosphorus, 20%* Magnesium, 20%* Zinc, 50%* Selenium, 10%* Copper, 20%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

POWER PUNCH SMOOTHIE

Ingredients

1 DOLE® Pear, quartered with peel

1/2 avocado, peeled and pitted

2 cups Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Breeze® Almond Milk

1/2 cup DOLE Baby Spinach

2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves

Directions

PUREE pear and avocado with half of the almond milk in an emulsifier blender.

ADD baby spinach and mint, process until smooth and creamy.

Add remaining almond milk, blend. Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 160 Calories, 9g Fat, .5g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat0mg Cholesterol, 200mg Sodium, 20g Total Carbohydrate, 7g Fiber, 9g Sugars, 2g Protein, 30%* Vit. A, 20%* Vit. C, 25%* Calcium, 6%* Iron, 60%* Vit. E, 60%* Vit. K, 15%* Folate, 10%* Magnesium, 10%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

Black Widow

SECRET AGENT SMOOTHIE

Ingredients

2 ripe, medium DOLE® Bananas

2 medium oranges

8 ounces lowfat Greek yogurt

Dash of ground cinnamon and nutmeg

Directions

PEEL bananas; slice into blender container or food processor.

PEEL oranges; cut into chunks.

ADD to blender with yogurt, cinnamon and nutmeg.

COVER blend until smooth.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 200 Calories, 3g Fat, 0g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 95mg Sodium, 41g Total Carbohydrate, 6g Fiber, 18g Sugars, 5g Protein, 6%* Vit. A, 20%* Vit. C, 15%* Calcium, 8%* Iron, 15%* Vit. D, 30%* Vit. E, 20%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

BOLD BANANA PARFAIT

Ingredients

2 DOLE® Bananas, peeled

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup fat-free vanilla Greek yogurt

1 cup quartered DOLE Strawberries

1 cup DOLE Blueberries

1/2 cup low-fat granola

1 teaspoon honey

3 tablespoons pomegranate seeds

4 mint leaves

Directions

HEAT grill to high heat.

Slice bananas diagonally. Sprinkle with cinnamon and grill, for 3 minutes on each side.

LAYER banana, yogurt, strawberries, blueberries, granola, honey, pomegranate seeds and mint leaves in parfait glasses.

Serve immediately.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 190 Calories, 1.5g Fat, 0g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 50mg Sodium, 40g Total Carbohydrate, 5g Fiber, 23g Sugars, 7g Protein, 6%* Vit. A, 50%* Vit. C, 8%* Calcium, 6%* Iron, 10%* Vit. K, 10%* Thiamin, 10%* Riboflavin, 10%* Niacin, 40%* Vit. B6, 30%* Folate, 30%* Vit. B12, 45%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

WIDOW BITE SPIDER ROLES

Ingredients

4 slices whole-wheat bread, crusts removed

2/3 cup hummus

1/4 cup crumbled feta

1/8 cup chopped walnuts

1 small cucumber, julienned

1 DOLE® Carrot, julienned

1 red pepper, julienned

1/2 bag (3 cups) DOLE Field Greens, divided

1/8 cup toasted sesame seeds, optional

Directions

ROLL bread flat with rolling pin, then spread with hummus.

Sprinkle each slice with feta, walnuts, carrots, red pepper and 1 cup DOLE Field Greens.

ROLL each slice of bread until edges meet.

Roll in toasted sesame seed, cut into three pieces and serve immediately or pack in airtight container along with Lunch-Box Salad.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 430 Calories, 19g Fat, 4.5g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 15mg Cholesterol, 760mg Sodium, 49g Total Carbohydrate, 14g Fiber, 11g Sugars, 19g Protein, 240%* Vit. A, 130%* Vit. C, 20%* Calcium, 25%* Iron (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

Black Widow

STEALTH-STUFFED PEPPERS

Ingredients

1 pound ground turkey

1 medium onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups fresh DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapple, cut into small pieces

1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes

4 large red bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded

2 cups cooked brown rice

2 cups shredded part skim mozzarella cheese, divided

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 350ºF.

SAUTE ground turkey on medium high heat in large skillet pan 5 minutes; add onion and garlic. Continue to saute until turkey is cooked through.

STIR in pineapple, tomatoes and rice. Mix well and let turkey mixture set for 20 minutes to cool.

Stir 1 cup mozzarella cheese into turkey mixture. Evenly divide mixture into pepper halves.

PLACE stuffed peppers in 13×9-inch dish and cover with foil. Bake for 45 minutes.

Remove foil and top with remaining mozzarella cheese. Return to oven for additional 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 270 Calories, 7g Fat, 3g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat 40mg Cholesterol, 290mg Sodium, 28g Total Carbohydrate, 4g Fiber, 8g Sugars, 24g Protein, 60%* Vit. A, 180%* Vit. C, 25%* Calcium, 10%* Iron, 10%* Thiamin, 10%* Riboflavin, 10%* Niacin, 20%* Vit. B6, 15%* Folate, 10%* Vit. B12, 25%* Phosphorus, 15%* Magnesium, 10%* Zinc, 10%* Selenium, 40%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

PEANUT BUTTER AND PINEAPPLE UNDER WRAPS

Ingredients

1/2 cup peanut butter

2 cups DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapple, diced

2 medium DOLE Bananas, chopped

1 cup chopped DOLE Kiwi (about 2 large)

1 cup chopped DOLE Strawberries

1/2 cup flaked coconut

12 (8 inch) whole wheat flour tortillas

Directions

SPREAD 2 teaspoons peanut butter on each tortilla.

TOP each tortilla with 2 tablespoons each pineapple, bananas, kiwi and strawberries. Sprinkle with coconut.

Roll up tortillas.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 230 Calories, 9g Fat, 3g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 370mg Sodium, 34g Total Carbohydrate, 5g Fiber, 9g Sugars, 7g Protein, 0%* Vit. A, 40%* Vit. C, 2%* Calcium, 2%* Iron, 10%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

Iron Man

INVINCIBLE SMOOTHIE

Ingredients

1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1 DOLE® Banana

1 cup DOLE Blueberries

1 cup Unsweetened Original Almond Breeze® Almond Milk

1 teaspoon honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions

ADD oats to blender. Cover; blend until a powder consistency.

ADD banana and blueberries, blend until smooth.

Pour in almond milk, honey and cinnamon, continue blending until smooth.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 200 Calories, 3g Fat, 0g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 95mg Sodium, 41g Total Carbohydrate, 6g Fiber, 18g Sugars, 5g Protein, 6%* Vit. A, 20%* Vit. C, 15%* Calcium, 8%* Iron, 15%* Vit. D, 30%* Vit. E, 20%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

STARK INDUSTRIES BANANA PIE OATMEAL

Ingredients

2 cups DOLE® Blueberries

1/4 cup cold water

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1-1/2 cups hot cooked oatmeal

2 DOLE Bananas, sliced

Directions

STIR together blueberries, water, syrup and vanilla in medium saucepan. Sprinkle cornstarch over blueberry mixture and mix well. Heat to boiling, reduce heat and simmer 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened.

SPOON hot oatmeal into 4 bowls. Top with sliced bananas and pour warm blueberries over oatmeal.

SPRINKLE with your favorite choice of toppings: sliced DOLE Bananas, sliced almonds, seedless raisins, shredded coconut, chia seeds.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 210 Calories, 2g Fat, 0g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 5mg Sodium, 46g Total Carbohydrate, 5g Fiber, 24g Sugars, 3g Protein, 2%* Vit. A, 20%* Vit. C, 4%* Calcium, 6%* Iron, 15%* Riboflavin, 15%* Vit. B6, 10%* Phosphorus, 10%* Magnesium, 70%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

ARC REACTOR LATKES

Ingredients

2 cups DOLE® Broccoli

2 zucchini, grated, water squeezed out and reserved

¼ onion, peeled and chopped

1 inch of fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 small jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped, divided

zest and juice of 1 lime

½ cup whole wheat flour

1 large egg

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 DOLE Avocados

salt to taste

Directions

ADD broccoli to food processor. Process until finely chopped, resembling breadcrumbs.

COMBINE broccoli, zucchini, onion, ginger, jalapeño, 1 tablespoon cilantro, lime zest, flour, and egg in a large bowl. Mix well until ingredients are incorporated.

HEAT oil in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Form zucchini mixture into 3-inch patties and cook in batches. Cook on both sides for 3 to 4 minutes or until golden brown.

WHILE the pancakes are cooking, combine avocado, lime juice, 1 tablespoon zucchini water, and remaining 1 tablespoon cilantro in food processor. Cover; process until smooth. Season with salt, to taste.

SERVE pancakes with avocado dip.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 220 Calories, 17g Fat, 2.5g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 35mg Cholesterol, 35mg Sodium, 17g Total Carbohydrate, 8g Fiber, 3g Sugars, 6g Protein, 25%* Vit. A, 90%* Vit. C, 4%* Calcium, 8%* Iron, 10%* Vit. E, 30%* Vit. K, 10%* Thiamin, 15%* Riboflavin, 10%* Niacin, 25%* Vit. B6, 30%* Folate, 15%* Pantothenic Acid, 15%* Phosphorus, 15%* Magnesium, 10%* Copper, 30%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

Iron Man

BRAINY BROCCOLI AND PARM GRATIN

Ingredients

4 cups DOLE® Broccoli, cooked

1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup fresh whole-wheat bread crumbs

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 350°F.

PLACE the cooked broccoli into an oven-proof dish, sprinkle with nutmeg and black pepper.

COMBINE the cheese and breadcrumbs in a small bowl, then lightly scatter the breadcrumb mixture over the broccoli.

BAKE for 15 minutes until contents are warm and the breadcrumbs have turned golden brown, remove from the oven and serve.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 100 Calories, 1.5g Fat, 0g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 95mg Sodium, 18g Total Carbohydrate, 6g Fiber, 2g Sugars, 6g Protein, 50%* Vit. A, 170%* Vit. C, 8%* Calcium, 8%* Iron, 280%* Vit. K, 10%* Riboflavin, 15%* Vit. B6, 40%* Folate, 10%* Phosphorus, 15%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

JARVIS SUNFLOWER CRUNCH POCKETS

Ingredients

1 DOLE® Chopped Sunflower Crunch Kit 1 cup cooked white beans 1/2 cup chopped DOLE Carrots 1/2 cup chopped walnuts 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 teaspoon grated lemon peel 1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh chives 8 thin DOLE Apple slices 4, 4-inch pita breads

Directions

TOSS together salad, dressing, and toppings from kit, then set side.

COMBINE white beans, carrots, walnuts, olive oil, lemon peel, and chives.

CUT off the top quarter from top of pitas. Slip two apple slices into each pocket.

Fill pocket with prepared salad. Spoon in the white bean mixture and serve or wrap tightly in plastic wrap until ready to eat.

(Tip: Substitute the apple slices with pear in the fall, or in the summer, use peach.)

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 330 Calories, 12g Fat, 1.5g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 240mg Sodium, 31g Total Carbohydrate, 6g Fiber, 7g Sugars, 7g Protein, 70%* Vit. A, 15%* Vit. C, 4%* Calcium, 10%* Iron (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

Black Panther

TROPICAL RAINFOREST PARFAIT

Ingredients

3/4 cup low fat granola

1 cup DAISY® lowfat Cottage Cheese

1 cup DOLE® Fresh Tropical Gold® Pineapple, cut into chunks

Directions

LAYER granola, cottage cheese and pineapple in parfait glasses.

Garnish with a dash of ground cinnamon, if desired.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 260 Calories, 3g Fat, 1g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 5mg Cholesterol, 540mg Sodium, 44g Total Carbohydrate, 3g Fiber, 21g Sugars, 17g Protein, 15%* Vit. A, 70%* Vit. C, 10%* Calcium, 10%* Iron, 8%* Vit. D, 4%* Vit. E, 25%* Thiamin, 30%* Riboflavin, 20%* Niacin, 80%* Vit. B6, 80%* Folate, 90%* Vit. B12, 25%* Phosphorus, 20%* Iodine, 10%* Magnesium, 20%* Zinc, 25%* Selenium, 15%* Copper, 90%* Manganese, 20%* Chloride (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

MONARCH MULTIGRAIN BANANA BREAD

Ingredients

2 extra ripe, large DOLE® Bananas, peeled

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup regular wheat germ

1/4 cup toasted sesame seed

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup trans fat-free margarine, softened

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups zucchini, shredded (1 medium)

1 cup DOLE Seedless Raisins

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 350°F. Spray 9×5-inch loaf with cooking spray.

PUREE bananas in blender or food processor container (1 cup).

Combine flours, wheat germ, sesame seed, baking powder, baking soda and salt in medium bowl.

BEAT margarine and sugar until light and fluffy in large bowl. Beat in egg and vanilla. Beat in bananas until smooth. Beat in flour mixture until blended. Stir in zucchini and raisins.

Spoon batter into prepared pan.

Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until cake tester inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool in pan 10 minutes.

Remove from pan to wire rack to complete cooling.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 160 Calories, 3g Fat, 0g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 10mg Cholesterol, 180mg Sodium, 31g Total Carbohydrate, 3g Fiber, 15g Sugars, 4g Protein, 2%* Vit. A, 6%* Vit. C, 8%* Calcium, 8%* Iron, 15%* Phosphorus, 10%* Magnesium, 10%* Selenium, 20%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

VIBRANIUM LASAGNA

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped DOLE® Onion

1 package (8 ounces) sliced DOLE Mushrooms

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 bag (16 ounces) frozen spinach, thawed

2 packages (12 ounces each) soft silken tofu, drained

4 teaspoons minced garlic

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 cups DOLE Shredded Carrots

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella (4 ounces)

1 box (9 ounces) no-boil lasagna noodles

Directions

PREHEAT the oven to 350°F.

WARM the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for 3 minutes until it begins to soften.

Add the mushrooms, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper.nContinue cooking for 5 minutes or until mushrooms have browned. Remove from heat.

Squeeze as much water from the spinach as possible and scatter over the mushroom mixture. Set aside.

MASH the tofu with the back of a fork in a medium bowl.

Add 1 teaspoon of garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and pepper. Stir until well combined. Set aside.

OPEN the can of tomatoes and add the remaining garlic and the oregano. Stir until well combined.

LAYER 1 cup of the tomato mixture in the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish. Layer three noodles, side-by-side, on top.

Spread 1 cup of the tofu mixture over the noodles, followed by 1/2 cup of carrots, 1/3 of the filling, 1/3 of the spinach mixture and 1/4 of the remaining sauce.

Repeat 2 more times, followed by a final layer of noodles, remaining sauce and cheese.

Cover with foil and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake another 15 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 300 Calories, 7g Fat, 2g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 10mg Cholesterol, 550mg Sodium, 42g Total Carbohydrate, 5g Fiber, 6g Sugars, 16g Protein, 130%* Vit. A, 20%* Vit. C, 25%* Calcium, 20%* Iron, 6%* Vit. E, 35%* Thiamin, 30%* Riboflavin, 25%* Niacin, 15%* Vit. B6, 30%* Folate, 25%* Phosphorus, 25%* Magnesium, 15%* Zinc, 15%* Selenium, 35%* Copper, 15%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

Black Panther

T’CHALLA TERIYAKI KABOBS

Ingredients

1/2 cup less sodium teriyaki sauce, plus reserve for brushing

2 cups DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapple, cut into chunks

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 pounds chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes or shrimp peeled and deveined

1 basket cherry tomatoes

2 red or green peppers, cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces

Directions

COMBINE 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce, 2 tablespoons pineapple juice and oil; pour over meat pieces in shallow glass dish.

Refrigerate; marinate 1 hour, turning occasionally.

Thread meat on skewers alternating with vegetables and pineapple chunks. Discard remaining marinade.

GRILL 4 to 5 inches from heat, turning skewers and brushing with additional marinade, about 15 minutes or until desired doneness.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 280 Calories, 8g Fat, 1.5g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 85mg Cholesterol, 510mg Sodium, 17g Total Carbohydrate, 2g Fiber, 13g Sugars, 33g Protein, 40%* Vit. A, 150%* Vit. C, 4%* Calcium, 8%* Iron, 10%* Thiamin, 10%* Riboflavin, 70%* Niacin, 60%* Vit. B6, 10%* Folate, 15%* Pantothenic Acid, 25%* Phosphorus, 10%* Magnesium, 40%* Selenium, 35%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

WAKANDA WRAPS

Ingredients

4 8-inch whole wheat tortillas

2 cups DOLE® Hearts of Romaine Salad, divided

1 lb. cooked turkey breast, chopped, divided

1 DOLE Avocado, diced, divided

1 tomato, chopped, divided

Directions

WARM tortilla in large nonstick skillet or griddle coated with cooking spray.

Layer 1/4 romaine, turkey, avocado and tomato on tortilla.

Fold in sides and roll up.

Repeat for each wrap.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 340 Calories, 9g Fat, 2g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 95mg Cholesterol, 390mg Sodium, 26g Total Carbohydrate, 6g Carbohydrate, 3g Sugars, 39g Protein, 20%* Vit. A, 25%* Vit. C, 4%* Calcium, 15%* Iron, 6%* Vit. E, 15%* Vit. K, 10%* Riboflavin, 45%* Niacin, 40%* Vit. B6, 10%* Folate, 8%* Vit. B12, 15%* Pantothenic Acid, 30%* Phosphorus, 10%* Magnesium, 15%* Zinc, 50%* Selenium, 8%* Molybdenum (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

Thor

MJOLNIR ROLL-UPS

Ingredients

1/2 cup almond butter or peanut butter

2 teaspoons maple syrup

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 (6 to 7-inch) whole-wheat tortillas

1/2 cup DOLE® Raspberries or DOLE Blueberries, slightly crushed

4 DOLE Bananas

Directions

MIX together almond butter, maple syrup and cinnamon until blended, in small bowl.

SPREAD equal amounts of almond butter mixture over each tortilla. Sprinkle berries over almond butter mixture. Slightly flatten each banana with a spatula and place over the berries and roll up.

LIGHTLY spray skillet with cooking spray over medium-high heat, place wrapped tortillas in skillet and cook until lightly browned on all sides.

REMOVE and cut into bite-sized pieces.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 400 Calories, 20g Fat, 2g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 0mg Cholesterol, 310mg Sodium, 51g Total Carbohydrate, 16g Fiber, 20g Sugars, 11g Protein, 2%* Vit. A, 30%* Vit. C, 15%* Calcium, 10%* Iron, 40%* Vit. E, 25%* Riboflavin, 10%* Niacin, 25%* Vit. B6, 10%* Folate, 20%* Phosphorus, 30%* Magnesium, 10%* Zinc, 20%* Copper, 70%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

SUNRISE-OVER-ASGARD SMOOTHIE

Ingredients

1 cup DOLE® Pineapple Juice

1 cup lowfat Greek yogurt

1 cup DOLE Strawberries

2 ripe, medium DOLE Bananas, peeled

Directions

COMBINE pineapple juice, yogurt, strawberries and bananas in blender or food processor container.

Cover; blend until smooth. Garnish with strawberries, if desired.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 149 Calories, 1.5g Fat, 1g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat 5mg Cholesterol, 25mg Sodium, 27g Total Carbohydrate, 2g Fiber, 18g Sugars, 7g Protein, 4%* Vit. A, 70%* Vit. C, 6%* Calcium, 2%* Iron, 15%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

MIGHTY MINI-BLT BITES

Ingredients

4 slices whole-wheat bread, toasted

1 tablespoon light canola mayonnaise

4 thin slices fresh DOLE® Tropical Gold® Pineapple

4 slices cooked turkey bacon, cut in half

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced

1 cup DOLE Butter Bliss

Directions

CUT out three 2-inch circles using cookie cutter from each slice of toast; set aside. Lightly spread mayonnaise on one side of each circle of toast.

CUT out eight 2-inch circles using a cookie cutter from the pineapple slices.

SKEWER alternate layers of toast circles, turkey bacon, pineapple, tomato and salad blend, finishing with a toast circle.

Repeat with remaining ingredients to create additional skewers.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 150 Calories, 4.5g Fat, 1g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 10mg Cholesterol, 350mg Sodium, 20g Total Carbohydrate, 3g Fiber, 7g Sugars, 7g Protein, 15%* Vit. A, 45%* Vit. C, 4%* Calcium, 8%* Iron, 30%* Vit. K, 10%* Folate, 50%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

Thor

ASGARD AVOCADO BOWLS

Ingredients

1 pkg. (8 oz.) DOLE® Shredded Lettuce

1 can (14.5 oz.) black beans, drained

1 avocado, halved, pitted, scooped and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 cup (2 oz.) shredded Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup sliced black olives

2 teaspoons taco spices or chili powder

Olive oil, to taste

Lime juice, to taste

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

8 DOLE Iceberg Lettuce Leaves

Directions

COMBINE shredded lettuce, black beans, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cheese, olives and taco spices in large bowl; toss.

Season with olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper, to taste.

TO serve, overlap 2 lettuce leaves to create a bowl.

Repeat with remaining leaves to form 4 total bowls.

Spoon salad mixture into lettuce bowls.

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 170 Calories, 10g Fat, 1.5g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 5mg Cholesterol, 260mg Sodium, 18g Total Carbohydrate, 8g Fiber, 3g Sugars, 8g Protein, 10%* Vit. A, 20%* Vit. C, 15%* Calcium, 8%* Iron (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)

SUPER STRENGTH SNACK POCKET

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic

1 pkg. (8 oz.) DOLE® Spinach

1 cup cooked DOLE Broccoli Florets

1/2 cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup low-fat ricotta cheese

1 egg white

6 (6-inch) flour tortillas

3 tablespoons hemp, chia, or sunflower seeds

Directions

PREHEAT oven to 400°F.

HEAT olive oil and garlic in large skillet. Add spinach; cook 2 minutes or until it wilts. Remove from heat; stir in DOLE broccoli, set aside.

COMBINE shredded cheese, pumpkin puree, ricotta cheese, and egg white; set aside.

LAY tortillas on counter. Arrange spinach and broccoli in center of tortilla. Spoon on 1 tablespoon cheese-pumpkin mixture and sprinkle with seeds. Fold in sides and roll into tiny burrito shapes. You can freeze the snack pocket at this point or arrange on baking sheet.

BAKE 10 minutes or until cheese melts and is heated through.

(TIP: Once the tortilla is rolled into the burrito shape, you can freeze them. When ready to serve, thaw before baking.)

Nutrition

Amounts per serving: 190 Calories, 8g Fat, 2g Saturated Fat, 0g Trans Fat, 5mg Cholesterol, 310mg Sodium, 21g Total Carbohydrate, 3g Fiber, 2g Sugars, 9g Protein, 110%* Vit. A, 45%* Vit. C, 15%* Calcium, 15%* Iron, 15%* Vit. E, 280%* Vit. K, 15%* Thiamin, 15%* Riboflavin, 10%* Niacin, 10%* Vit. B6, 35%* Folate, 20%* Phosphorus, 15%* Magnesium, 20%* Selenium, 10%* Copper, 30%* Manganese (*Percent daily value based on 2,000 calorie diet)