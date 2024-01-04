MCU Confirmed To Answer Years-Old Avengers Question (Exclusive)

After years of making Marvel Cinematic Universe fans wait, speculate, and wonder, an answer will finally be given to a question first posed in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. How, when, and where the answer comes along is to be seen but Marvel's Brad Winderbaum, who serves as Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation and executive producer on the upcoming Echo series, has made a big promise in an interview with ComicBook.com. The question of, "Who bought Avengers Tower?" will finally be answered.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, it was revealed that Tony Stark sold Avengers Tower. The MCU's New York City landmark was first introduced in 2012's The Avengers as Stark Tower. Through Avengers: Age of Ultron and Spider-Man: Homecoming and other appearances, it evolved into Avengers Tower and become an iconic piece of scenery for scenes and posters and other elements of Marvel products set in New York. Since the 2017 film revealed the historic piece of real estate was sold, no buyer has been revealed despite Spider-Man swinging through an updated version of the building in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

When asked if audiences will learn who bought the tower, "Yes," Winderbaum states simply in an interview available now on the Phase Zero channel. "Honestly, yes, you will."

The answer could come as soon as the Echo series which premieres in January. The series features Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin and that Wilson Fisk character is one of the popular choices among fans as the new owner for the structure. When asked if his character bought Avengers Tower, D'Onofrio understood the question well but refused to give in an answer. "I can't answer any of those questions," D'Onofrio says. "Nobody's ever asked me that, though. I'm surprised you're, actually, now that you've asked, you're the first person that's ever asked me that." The MCU's creatives has expressed intentions to make Fisk a major player in the New York City stories going forward, so Avengers Tower getting a Fisk Tower facelift does not seem too farfetched.

Other candidates to be branding the building include Oscorp, a less likely scenario given the requirement of an agreement with Sony who retains the film rights to Spider-Man and all supporting characters or entities. Then, there is the Baxter Building which Marvel Comics fans know well as the headquarters for the Fantastic Four, a group of character due for their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the coming years.

Who do you think bought Avengers Tower? Share your thoughts in the comment section and subscribe to the Phase Zero channel on YouTube for more exclusive Marvel-centric interviews and live shows! Echo premieres on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9.