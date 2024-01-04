Marvel Producer Teases Major MCU Plans for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin

Could Kingpin be one of the next major villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The Kingpin looks to have a bright future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After stealing scene after scene in Netflix's Daredevil series, Vincent D'Onofrio was one of the only actors from that gritty Marvel franchise to be asked to reprise his role in the MCU. He returned as Kingpin in the Hawkeye series on Disney+, and is set to play the antagonist in Echo, which launches on Disney+ and Hulu this month. Given the love for his character amongst fans, and the fact that he's in multiple MCU projects on the horizon, it's easy to think Kingpin is being set up for a huge role in the Marvel Studios franchise going forward.

Ahead of Echo's debut this month, ComicBook.com spoke with producer Richie Palmer about D'Onofrio's performance as Kingpin and what he brings to the table for Echo and the greater MCU.

"He's scary. He's violent. And, like Maya, he can do so much with just the look on his face and he is so intimidating and that's awesome," Palmer told us. "But also what I think is great about him being in this show is we got to see a different side of him in terms of his emotionality. And where he is after being humbled by Maya at the end of Hawkeye. I think he's a little bit of a changed man when we meet him here. I think it's exciting to see such a larger than life character like Kingpin go through those changes."

When asked about the potential of Kingpin being a major recurring villain in the MCU, Palmer sounded optimistic about the idea, though he didn't share any specific plans.

"I want to see that," he said. "I think stay tuned to how this show ends and where we see him next. As a Kingpin fan myself, that sounds awesome and I know Vincent would love it."

D'Onofrio's Kingpin will be a major character in Echo, continuing the story he began with Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez in Hawkeye. Charlie Cox will be appearing in the series as Daredevil. Both are set to star in the Marvel Studios series Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently in the works.

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.