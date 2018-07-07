Marvel Announces ‘Black Panther vs. Deadpool’ Series

The King of Wakanda is going against the Merc with a Mouth Deadpool in a new series from Marvel.

The Black Panther vs. Deadpool miniseries will consist of five issues and will be written by The Late Show and Lockjaw writer Daniel Kibblesmith. The series boasts art by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (Hit-Girl, Civil War II: Kingpin) and a cover by Ryan Benjamin, which you can see in the image below.

“Featuring a brawl you can only get in comics (for now anyway), BLACK PANTHER VS. DEADPOOL is the best of both worlds, equal parts Black Panther/Wakanda and Deadpool/Crazytown,” said Editor Wil Moss. “In bouncing these two characters off each other (and sometimes through each other), Daniel and Ricardo have found some really fascinating insights into what makes them tick as individuals.”

The description reveals the conflict comes from Deadpool’s quest for Vibranium, something that is highly guarded and sacred to Black Panther and the entire kingdom of Wakanda. Obviously, they aren’t going to give it up without a fight, but that seems just fine by Deadpool. The official description is included below:

“For a reason he’d rather not disclose (because, well, it makes him look bad!) Deadpool needs a piece of Vibranium…and the only way to get Vibranium is to go through the Black Panther himself! But Deadpool soon learns that his unconventional methods don’t exactly work against the king of the most technologically advanced country on the planet…”

This matchup of Deadpool and Black Panther isn’t one Marvel fans have seen very often before now, and should be quite interesting. Deadpool has the advantage since he, you know, can’t die, but then again Wakanda is known for their scientific know-how and brilliance. If anyone can figure out a way to take down Deadpool, it would be Black Panther.

The official solicitation details are below:

BLACK PANTHER VS. DEADPOOL #1 (of 5)

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

Cover by RYAN BENJAMIN

On Sale 10/3/18