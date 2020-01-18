Marvel’s Taskmaster May Steal Black Panther’s Moves in Black Widow

Marvel’s Black Widow movie will introduce the fan-favorite villain Taskmaster to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Trailers for the film suggest that Taskmaster will use his photographic reflexes to imitate the skills of Avengers including Black Widow, Captain America, and Hawkeye. One of Funko’s upcoming Black Widow Pop vinyl figures suggests he may be imitating Black Panther‘s moves as well. Fans noticed that a Taskmaster Pop has clawed hands posed in a position reminiscent of T’Challa’s fighting style. They’ve taken this as a sign that Taskmaster will borrow some of Black Panther’s moves when he goes up against Black Widow, Red Guardian, and the rest of Natasha Romanov’s allies.

Black Widow takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Though Black Panther’s existence was known to only a few people outside of Wakanda up until then, his pursuit of the Winter Soldier and participation in the battle at the airport in Civil War may have provided Taskmaster with the opportunity to study him.

David Michelinie and George Perez created Taskmaster. The character first appeared in Avengers #195 in 1980. In the comics, he is Tony Masters, whose “photographic reflexes” allow him to learn and master the fighting style or abilities of anybody by seeing them in action once. The identity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Taskmaster has not been confirmed. Some theories suggest it could be a familiar face, maybe even Hawkeye.

In the comics, Taskmaster usually sold his services to bigger villains and later set up a business training the minions of the Marvel Universe, such as A.I.M. and Hydra agents. After the Marvel Comics Civil War event, the government hired Taskmaster to train young heroes. His relationship to Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains shrouded in mystery.

Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1st. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the fall, The Eternals on November 6th WandaVision in 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.