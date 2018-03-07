Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies Ranked by ComicBook.com Composite

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently on many people’s minds, following this week’s epic trailer release of Avengers: Infinity War.

With seventeen MCU films released over the past decade, Marvel has dominated the pop culture landscape, and created a legion of fans in the process.

As you’d expect, with that comes the question of how the MCU’s films compare to each other, and which one is considered the best. Here at ComicBook.com, we have our own way for calculating fan opinion and response to the latest comic book movies, known as the ComicBook.com Composite.

Marvel movies populate a bit of the ComicBook.com composite, claiming the #3 overall spot, the #60 overall spot, and quite a lot in between. So how exactly do all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s films stack up against each other? Click through to the next slide to find out.

#17 – ‘The Incredible Hulk’

Composite Score: 65.73

Coming in last on the list – and #60 on the list of overall comic book films – is 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Edward Norton had his hand in playing the role of Dr. Bruce Banner, and was joined by Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross and William Hurt’s Thaddeus Ross.

The film has a bizarre sort of place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, seeing as Norton was ultimately replaced by Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers. Still, the film has quite a few MCU links, including a Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) cameo, and the reappearance of Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Civil War.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“Scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) desperately seeks a cure for the gamma radiation that contaminated his cells and turned him into The Hulk. Cut off from his true love Betty Ross (Liv Tyler) and forced to hide from his nemesis, Gen. Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt), Banner soon comes face-to-face with a new threat: a supremely powerful enemy known as The Abomination (Tim Roth).”

#16 – ‘Iron Man 2’

Composite Score: 66.68

The next film in the MCU’s timeline is also the next film in our composite rankings, 2010’s Iron Man 2.

The film served as the first of the MCU’s many sequels, with Downey returning to his role as Tony Stark.

The film served as a bit of a touchstone for what was to come in the MCU, largely thanks to its supporting cast. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts got an increased role, and Don Cheadle made his debut as James “Rhodey” Rhodes (replacing Iron Man‘s Terrance Howard). And of course, the film also featured the debut of Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), who since has become a fan-favorite member of the Avengers.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) faces pressure from all sides to share his technology with the military. He is reluctant to divulge the secrets of his armored suit, fearing the information will fall into the wrong hands. With Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) by his side, Tony must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy.”

#15 – ‘Thor: The Dark World’

Composite Score: 66.91

The lowest Phase Two film in our composite rankings is Thor: The Dark World – something that probably won’t surprise some.

After appearing in 2011’s Thor and 2012’s The Avengers, Chris Hemsworth’s portrayal of the God of Thunder returned for yet another outing. The film was financially successful, and gave fans a look at another one of the Infinity Stones, but has largely remained forgettable in the overall MCU pantheon.

For some fans, there is a bit of a silver lining, as The Dark World‘s stumbles paved the way for the reinventive Thor: Ragnarok. Ragnarok even poked fun at its predecessor, in a cameo-filled scene that has to be seen to be believed.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“In ancient times, the gods of Asgard fought and won a war against an evil race known as the Dark Elves. The survivors were neutralized, and their ultimate weapon — the Aether — was buried in a secret location. Hundreds of years later, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) finds the Aether and becomes its host, forcing Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to bring her to Asgard before Dark Elf Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) captures her and uses the weapon to destroy the Nine Realms — including Earth.”

#14 – ‘Thor’

Composite Score: 71.90

Next on the list is another film about the God of Thunder: 2011’s Thor.

The Kenneth Branagh-directed film helped bring the character officially into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in an admittedly risky way. The film went from a Shakespearan family drama to an action-packed “fish out of water” story, all while further establishing the MCU.

Thor gave fans their first glimpse of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who has since played a core part in the MCU’s shenanigans. And the film also introduced Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who both have become favorites amongst MCU fans.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“As the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), king of the Norse gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon inherit the throne of Asgard from his aging father. However, on the day that he is to be crowned, Thor reacts with brutality when the gods’ enemies, the Frost Giants, enter the palace in violation of their treaty. As punishment, Odin banishes Thor to Earth. While Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor’s brother, plots mischief in Asgard, Thor, now stripped of his powers, faces his greatest threat.”

#13 – ‘Iron Man 3’

Composite Score: 72.04

2013’s Iron Man 3 served as the introduction into the MCU’s Phase Two, but that didn’t help it too much in our Composite rankings.

The film gave fans a look at a post-Avengers world, with Tony wrestling with the destruction that he had a part of. Along the way, Tony is sucked into an entirely new conflict against Ben Kingsley’s Mandarin.

The film certainly has some bright spots, including Shane Black’s directing and Downey’s emotional performance. But ultimately, the film serves as a sort of connective tissue between the MCU’s phases.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“Plagued with worry and insomnia since saving New York from destruction, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), now, is more dependent on the suits that give him his Iron Man persona — so much so that every aspect of his life is affected, including his relationship with Pepper (Gwyneth Paltrow). After a malevolent enemy known as the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) reduces his personal world to rubble, Tony must rely solely on instinct and ingenuity to avenge his losses and protect the people he loves.”

#12 – ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

Composite Score: 75.30

The First Avenger served as a lead-up to The Avengers, and helped build out a lot of the MCU’s history in the process.

The film followed Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), a young man who is injected with a super serum that turns him into Captain America. Steve is plunged into a conflict against the villainous Red Skull (Hugo Weaving), all while becoming an American hero in the process.

The First Avenger has become a pretty big jumping off point for the rest of the MCU, largely thanks to the debut of both Evans’ Steve Rogers and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes. It also inspired one of the most beloved Marvel television series, with Hayley Atwell ultimately reprising her Peggy Carter role in Agent Carter.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“It is 1941 and the world is in the throes of war. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wants to do his part and join America’s armed forces, but the military rejects him because of his small stature. Finally, Steve gets his chance when he is accepted into an experimental program that turns him into a supersoldier called Captain America. Joining forces with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain America leads the fight against the Nazi-backed HYDRA organization.”

#11 – ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

Composite Score: 75.36

The MCU’s Phase Two built to Avengers: Age of Ultron – and gave fans a lot to take in in the process.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes faced off against a villain of their own creation, James Spader’s maniacal Ultron. Fans were introduced to future Avengers Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), and were given a glimpse of what to expect once Phase Three rolled around.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the rest of the Avengers to reassemble. As the fate of Earth hangs in the balance, the team is put to the ultimate test as they battle Ultron, a technological terror hell-bent on human extinction. Along the way, they encounter two mysterious and powerful newcomers, Pietro and Wanda Maximoff.”

#10 – ‘Ant-Man’

Composite Score: 75.51

Marvel’s final Phase Two film cracks the top ten of our list, and it isn’t too hard to see why.

After the massive scale of Age of Ultron, Ant-Man provided fans with a much smaller (pun intended) alternative. Paul Rudd starred as Scott Lang, the former criminal turned size-changing superhero.

The film included just enough MCU connections for a new solo film, including a standout scene involving Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the post-credit set-up for Captain America: Civil War. Along the way, it introduced viewers to Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lily) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), who are set to return to the MCU very soon.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“With the ability to shrink in size but grow in strength, a con man (Paul Rudd) must help his mentor (Michael Douglas) protect the secret of his Ant-Man suit and pull off a heist that will save the world.”

#9 – ‘Doctor Strange’

Composite Score: 81.61

Doctor Strange is the lowest Phase Three film on our list, clocking in at #15 in the overall Composite rankings.

The film introduced audiences to Stephen Strage/Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a surgeon whose life-changing injuries bring him down the path of mystical arts.

The film was generally received by Marvel audiences, despite the whitewashing controversy that briefly surrounded Tilda Swinton’s role in the film. Still, Doctor Strange‘s stunning visuals and MCU connections appear to have resonated with fans.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“Marvel’s Doctor Strange follows the story of the talented neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a tragic car accident, must put ego aside and learn the secrets of a hidden world of mysticism and alternate dimensions. Based in New York City’s Greenwich Village, Doctor Strange must act as an intermediary between the real world and what lies beyond, utilizing a vast array of metaphysical abilities and artifacts to protect the Marvel cinematic universe.”

#8 – ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’

Composite Score: 81.86

Many consider Captain America: Winter Soldier to be one of the MCU’s standout films, making its placement this high on this list not very surprising.

The sequel saw Steve Rogers adjusting to life in the present day, only for everything he knows to be uprooted in a government conspiracy. Along the way, fans were reacquainted with Bucky, Natasha, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and were introduced to Sam Wilson.

Winter Soldier also had arguably the biggest impact on what had been established in the MCU, thanks to the destruction of SHIELD. As fans of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD know, the organization did live on, but Winter Soldier certainly changed the public perception of it forever.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“After the cataclysmic events in New York with his fellow Avengers, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), lives in the nation’s capital as he tries to adjust to modern times. An attack on a S.H.I.E.L.D. colleague throws Rogers into a web of intrigue that places the whole world at risk. Joining forces with the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and a new ally, the Falcon, Rogers struggles to expose an ever-widening conspiracy, but he and his team soon come up against an unexpected enemy.”

#7 – ‘The Avengers’

Composite Score: 83.13

After years of build-up (and an even longer wait from fans) The Avengers took the world by storm in 2012.

The movie saw Earth’s Mightiest Heroes being brought together by Nick Fury, with the reluctant team tasked with defeating Loki’s alien invasion.

The film gave fans plenty of amazing moments and quippy one-liners, and made an insane amount of money at the box office. And along the way, it completely changed the course of the MCU, with the film’s “Battle of New York” becoming a seminal event in the larger timeline.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“When Thor’s evil brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), gains access to the unlimited power of the energy cube called the Tesseract, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), director of S.H.I.E.L.D., initiates a superhero recruitment effort to defeat the unprecedented threat to Earth. Joining Fury’s “dream team” are Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).”

#6 – ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Composite Score: 84.66

The latest Marvel Studios venture scores pretty high on our list, and for good reason.

Thor: Ragnarok completely revitalized the Thor solo franchise, thanks to Taika Waititi’s vision for a colorful, galaxy-hopping blockbuster. The film introduced fans to new characters such as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and Jeff Goldblum’s scene-stealing Grandmaster, and also provided fans with the Thor/Hulk buddy comedy they didn’t know they wanted.

In terms of MCU connections, Ragnarok provides just enough of what could be to come. Namely, there’s that mid-credits scene, which seems to hint at Thanos’ arrival.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization.”

#5 – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’

Composite Score: 84.72

Another one of Marvel Studios’ 2017 ventures makes it on the top ten, the fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

After the original Guardians film took fans by surprise, the franchise came back to be bigger – and more emotional – than ever. The film’s merry band of misfits were sent on a unique cosmic adventure, one that brought them face-to-face with Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell).

Along the way, the Guardians accumulated a larger roster, with Mantis (Pom Klementeiff) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) officially joining the team. And of course, its hard to forget Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) role in the film, and that iconic Mary Poppins reference.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“Set to the backdrop of ‘Awesome Mixtape #2,’ Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.”

#4 – ‘Iron Man’

Composite Score: 85.12

The next film on our Composite rankings jumps all the way back to the MCU’s origins: 2008’s Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr.’s first turn at the role took audiences by surprise, creating a modern standout in Marvel’s previously scattered array of films.

Iron Man‘s connections to the MCU grow with each passing day, and there are far too much to list here. Either way, it’s clear that fans appreciate the Marvel film that essentially started it all.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“A billionaire industrialist and genius inventor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), is conducting weapons tests overseas, but terrorists kidnap him to force him to build a devastating weapon. Instead, he builds an armored suit and upends his captors. Returning to America, Stark refines the suit and uses it to combat crime and terrorism.”

#3 – ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Composite Score: 85.69

While Vol. 2 scores pretty high in our Composite rankings, the film’s predecessor does even better.

The 2014 arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy took plenty of Marvel fans by surprise, as it simultaneously expanded the MCU’s cosmos and changed the formula for Marvel fans.

Along the way, audiences got their first taste of the charismatic performances from the film’s ensemble, as well as the impressive directing (and soundtrack selection) from James Gunn. And of course, Guardians gave us the biggest dose of Josh Brolin’s Thanos, further setting up his Infinity War tyranny.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“Brash space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by Ronan, a powerful villain. To evade Ronan, Quill is forced into an uneasy truce with four disparate misfits: gun-toting Rocket Raccoon, treelike-humanoid Groot, enigmatic Gamora, and vengeance-driven Drax the Destroyer. But when he discovers the orb’s true power and the cosmic threat it poses, Quill must rally his ragtag group to save the universe.”

#2 – ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Composite Score: 86.07

Earning the second-highest spot on our list is another one of 2017’s Marvel films, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

After his scene-stealing appearance in Captain America: Civil War, Tom Holland got a feature-length chance to reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. While some had worried about Spider-Man franchise fatigue, it’s clear that Homecoming didn’t have that problem.

Homecoming gave fans a new context of the iconic character, following the challenges of Peter being a superhero and in high school. The end result was part superhero movie, part teen comedy, and a bunch of fun throughout.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man. He also tries to return to his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil Vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear.”

#1 – ‘Captain America: Civil War’

Composite Score: 87.23

And finally, earning the top spot amongst our Marvel Composite rankings is Captain America: Civil War.

The film brought to life a storyline that many hadn’t expected to see onscreen, as the Avengers were torn apart by a battle over superhero ethics. The end result pitted Team Cap against Team Iron Man, and gave fans a fight they probably won’t forget.

The official synopsis for the film can be found below:

“Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” finds Steve Rogers leading the newly formed team of Avengers in their continued efforts to safeguard humanity. But after another incident involving the Avengers results in collateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability, headed by a governing body to oversee and direct the team. The new status quo fractures the Avengers, resulting in two camps—one led by Steve Rogers and his desire for the Avengers to remain free to defend humanity without government interference, and the other following Tony Stark’s surprising decision to support government oversight and accountability.”