Marvel Comics Reprints TRUTH After Falcon and Winter Soldier Success

Marvel Comics is finally reprinting TRUTH: Red, White & Black after the success of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Last year, audiences who may not have encountered the miniseries were introduced to Isaiah Bradley through the Disney+ series. Anthony Mackie’s conversations with Carl Lumbly helped illuminate the struggles of the first Black Captain America. However, viewers who might want to dig a little deeper into the character’s history should pick up a copy of this book. Tracing the history of the Super Soldier program back to the days before Steve Rogers, TRUTH interrogates how such an initiative would have looked during that period of history. Falcon and the Winter Soldier did well on Disney+ and Marvel Comics decided to make the story more available to fans. (They previously did a similar thing with some of the Avengers comics that influenced WandaVision.) Check out what Anyone Comics in Brooklyn said about the re-release.

Series star Carl Lumbly would love nothing more than to revisit Isaiah Bradley’s story at some point. It’s a part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that a lot of fans wanted to be a part of the series.

A Marvel comics classic has finally been reprinted!



TRUTH tells the previously unknown story of the black men that the US government tested the super soldier serum before they gave it Steve Rogers.

“Does the sun rise in the east?” Lumbly chuckled when asked about coming back. “I would very much be very happy to explore that. I think, in so many ways, I’ve done so many explorations like this. I’ve had the opportunity to walk in any number of kinds of shoes that I wouldn’t walk in if I was just putting on my own, and that’s the joy of doing this work. So anytime I have an opportunity, I would love to.”

Marvel Comics describes the paperback edition of the TRUTH storyline.

“In every war, there are legends. And World War II birthed Captain America, the heroic Sentinel of Liberty. But in this shocking re-examination of the 1940s Super-Soldier program, a hidden and controversial chapter of history is declassified at last! Meet the unit of African-American soldiers who were involuntarily subjected to the U.S. War Department’s brutish efforts to refine the Super-Soldier Serum. And hear the story of Isaiah Bradley — who overcame all odds to don the famous red-white-and-blue on the battlefield! A tragic story that spans decades, Robert Morales and Kyle Baker hit home with a touching, timely and thought-provoking tale COLLECTING: Truth: Red, White & Black (2002) 1-7”

