Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Carl Lumbly Wants to Explore Isaiah Bradley’s Backstory

✖

Coming out of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, one of the characters most beloved by fans was Isaiah Bradley, the first Black Captain America in Marvel canon, played by Justice League Unlimited and Supergirl actor Carl Lumbly. Fans have alredy expressed an interest in seeing more of his story, as has series creator Malcolm Spellman, who admitted he would love to see the character team up with Deathlok in some future iteration. As for Lumbly, he's no stranger to the world of superheroics, but this version gave him another chance to -- very much like what he did with Martian Manhunter's father on Supergirl -- explore a human side and the emotional toll of these world-shattering events.

Does he want to get more into the character? Of course he does.

"Does the sun rise in the east?" Lumbly said with a laugh. "I would very much be very happy to explore that. I think, in so many ways, I’ve done so many explorations like this. I’ve had the opportunity to walk in any number of kinds of shoes that I wouldn’t walk in if I was just putting on my own, and that’s the joy of doing this work. So anytime I have an opportunity, I would love to."

While there are currently no known plans for the return of Isaiah Bradley, many have speculated that Eli Bradley, his grandson, could be seen again. Eli is Patriot in the comics, so there is a chance he will be a part of the MCU's inevitable Young Avengers. Elijah Richardson, who played the part in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, previously teased a potential return on Instagram and made it clear in a recent interview that he hopes to return.

"I did my research after I found out I got the role. I tried to figure out who Elijah Bradley was, and what relationships he might have with other people maybe in the Marvel Universe. I just took that into consideration when approaching the character," Richardson told The Direct in a recent interview. "Honestly that’s kind of all it is, is hopes and dreams. I mean, yeah obviously, who doesn’t want to be a part of the MCU? Right? But I mean, we’ll see. It's more of a 'we'll see.'"

All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+.