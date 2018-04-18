Marvel July Highlights: ‘Infinity Wars,’ ‘Hunt for Wolverine,’ ‘Wakanda Forever’ and More

Marvel Comics has released its full solicitations for the month of July 2018 and we’re looking at the biggest new books the publisher is releasing.

Captain America enters a new era with a new first issue and a new creative team. Black Panther writer Ta-Nehisi Coates takes over the series with artist Leinil Francis Yu to give Cap a fresh start and a brand new enemy to face.

Amazing Spider-Man is also getting a fresh start and new first issue from former Captain America writer, and the writer of The Superior Foes of Spider-Man, Nick Spencer. He’ll be joined by Invincible artist Ryan Ottley in charting a new course for Peter Parker.

Writer Margaret Stohl and artist Carlos Pacheco will re-examine Carol Danvers’ origin and history in The Life of Captain Marvel.

Spinning out of the pages of Thanos is Cosmic Ghost Rider from writer Donny Cates and artist Dylan Burnett, featuring Frank Castle, the former Punisher who became the Ghost Rider and then a herald of Galactus.

Laura Kinney lays down the mantle of Wolverine and returns to her roots in X-23, from writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Juann Cabal.

The Inhumans are faced with the choice of joining the Kree Empire or dying at the Empire’s hand in Death of the Inhumans from Donny Cates and Ariel Olivetti.

Ed Piskor’s unified history of the X-Men continues in X-Men: Grand Design – Second Genesis, in which Piskor covers the formation of the new X-Men team from Giant-Size X-Men #1 and moves towards the epic “Dark Phoenix Saga.”

The X-Men team up with the Dora Milaje in X-Men: Wakanda Forever, in which Storm, the former queen of Wakanda, helps deal with the rogue Dora Milaje formerly known as Nakia and now known as Malice.

All that, plus the conclusion of Infinity Countdown, the beginning of Infinity Wars, and the continuation of the Hunt for Wolverine. Keep reading to see covers and more details.

Captain America #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • LEINIL FRANCIS YU (A)

WRAPAROUND Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by JIM STERANKO

Variant Cover by DAVID MACK

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

Virgin Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

Blank Variant Cover Also Available

IT IS WINTER IN AMERICA.

For over 70 years, he has stood in stalwart defense of our country and its people. But in the aftermath of Hydra’s takeover of the nation, Captain America is a figure of controversy, carrying a tarnished shield…and a new enemy is rising!

Who are the Power Elite? And how do they intend to co-opt and corrupt the symbol that is Captain America?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Amazing Spider-Man #1 & #2

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 & #2

NICK SPENCER (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPENA

ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY SHANE DAVIS

ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA SR

ISSUE #1 – VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN OTTLEY

ISSUE #1 – REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ISSUE #1 – B&W REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ISSUE #1 – BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ISSUE #2 – VARIANT COVER BY TBA

An alien invasion hits New York City and the only one who can stop it is…Spider-Man?! But that’s far from all you’ll find here – a revelation from the past puts Peter Parker’s job, relationships, and whole life in jeopardy! And if even that’s not enough, you’ll see a new roommate, new love interests – and a new villain! Spider-Man goes back to basics courtesy of Nick Spencer (SECRET EMPIRE, SUPERIOR FOES OF SPIDER-MAN) and the Marvel debut of RYAN OTTLEY (Invincible)!

ISSUE #1 – 356 PGS. /Rated T …$5.99

ISSUE #2 – 32 PGS. /Rated T …$3.99

The Life of Captain Marvel #1

THE LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 (of 5)

MARGARET STOHL (W) • CARLOS PACHECO (A)

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Variant Cover by ARTGERM

Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant Cover by FIONA STAPLES

Variant Cover by SANA TAKEDA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

Blank Variant Cover Also Available

THE DEFINITIVE ORIGIN OF CAPTAIN MARVEL!

Carol Danvers was just a girl from the Boston suburbs who loved science and the Red Sox until a chance encounter with a Kree hero gave her incredible super-powers. Now, she’s a leader in the Avengers and the commander of Alpha Flight. But what if there were more to the story? When crippling anxiety attacks put her on the sidelines in the middle of a fight, Carol finds herself reliving memories of a life she thought was far behind her. You can’t outrun where you’re from — and sometimes, you HAVE to go home again. But there are skeletons in Captain Marvel’s closet — and what she discovers will change her entire world. Written by best-selling author Margaret Stohl and drawn by fan-favorite comics veteran Carlos Pacheco, this is the true origin of Captain Marvel.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 (of 5)

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1 (of 5)

DONNY CATES (W) • DYLAN BURNETT (A)

Cover by Geoff Shaw

Variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Variant cover by STEPHANIE HANS

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

EXPLODING FROM THE PAGES OF THANOS!

Frank Castle was the Punisher. A deal with the devil made him Ghost Rider. A deal with Galactus made him cosmic. A deal with Thanos made him…DEAD?!? Not to worry, he’s coming back, and he’s got a plan to make the universe a better place that’s going to lead him into an even CRAZIER adventure than he’s ever been in! Join hot new comic (and cosmic?) writer Donny Cates (THANOS, DOCTOR STRANGE) as he pushes his wildest creation past the breaking point!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-23 #1 & #2

X-23 #1 & #2

MARIKO TAMAKI (W) • JUANN CABAL (A)

CoverS by MIKE CHOI

Issue #1 – Variant cover by Rahzzah

Issue #1 – Design Variant by Mike Choi

ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

Issue #1 – Blank Variant Cover Also Available

Issue #2 – Variant cover by Jen Bartel

Cloned from a warrior, raised as a killer, Laura Kinney has gone through hell and come out the other side a hero. After a stint as the All-New Wolverine, she returns to her roots as X-23 to make sure no one ever has to go through the horrors she did. With her sister Gabby and their pet Jonathan in tow, X-23 forges her own destiny in this new series by Mariko Tamaki (HULK, HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: CLAWS OF A KILLER) and Juann Cabal (ALL-NEW WOLVERINE, ELEKTRA).

Issue 1- 40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99;

Issue 2 – 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Death of the Inhumans #1 (of 5)

DEATH OF THE INHUMANS #1 (of 5)

DONNY CATES (W) • ARIEL OLIVETTI (A)

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant Cover by GREG HILDEBRANDT

YOUNG GUNS VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN (1 of 6)

YOUNG GUNS VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN (2 of 6)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

THE TITLE SAYS IT ALL – HERE LIE THE INHUMANS.

The Kree have gone murdering, leaving behind a message: Join or die. Thousands of Inhumans have already made their choice — the evidence floats bleeding in space. Black Bolt and his family are next. Rising star Donny Cates and PUNISHER: WAR JOURNAL artist Ariel Olivetti bring their brutal talents to the Inhumans!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-Men: Grand Design – Second Genesis #1

X-MEN: GRAND DESIGN –

SECOND GENESIS #1 (of 2)

ED PISKOR (W) • ED PISKOR (A/C)

Character Variant Cover by ED PISKOR

Corner Box Variant Cover by ED PISKOR

It’s ALL-NEW and ALL-DIFFERENT! Witness Wolverine, Thunderbird, Colossus, Storm and Sunfire suit up as X-Men for the very first time all over again! All through the lens of comics auteur ED PISKOR, who lovingly researches, writes, pencils, inks, colors and letters every page just for you!

The second act of X-MEN GRAND DESIGN begins now!

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Wakanda Forever: X-Men #1

WAKANDA FOREVER: X-MEN #1

NNEDI OKORAFOR (W) • RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT (A)

Cover by TERRY DODSON

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI (2 of 3)

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Former Dora Milaje member and eternal troublemaker Nakia, A.K.A. Malice, has set a trap to lure the Black Panther into her obsessive clutches! Step One: Take out the Panther’s one true love, Storm of the X-Men! But Nakia didn’t count on the interference of her former warriors-in-arms, the fierce Dora Milaje — and they’re hot on her trail. Can Okoye, Ayo and Aneka capture Malice before she wreaks havoc on their king’s life — again? The talented Ray-Anthony Height joins best-selling author Nnedi Okorafor for the second installment of WAKANDA FOREVER!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Infinity Countdown #5 (of 5)

INFINITY COUNTDOWN #5 (of 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • AARON KUDER, MIKE DEODATO JR. & MIKE HAWTHORNE (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Connecting Variant Cover by AARON KUDER

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Ultron Holds Infinity Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

THE COUNTDOWN CONCLUDES!

The battle for Infinity among the stars comes to its dramatic conclusion, and all the stones are in place to bring the INFINITY WARS to Earth!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Infinity Countdown: Champions #2 (of 2)

INFINITY COUNTDOWN: CHAMPIONS #2 (OF 2)

JIM ZUB (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A)

Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

CHAMPIONS…OF THE CHITAURI?

Nova and the Champions fighting for Thanos? Strange allies abound and sacrifices will be made…One of these young heroes is about to lose everything.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Infinity Countdown: Darkhawk #4 (of 4)

INFINITY COUNTDOWN: DARKHAWK #4 (of 4)

CHRIS SIMS & CHAD BOWERS (W)

GANG HYUK LIM (A)

Cover by SKAN

THE FINAL CHAPTER OF

DARKHAWK… FOR NOW!

In the wake of a disastrous run-in with the more-dangerous-than-ever Fraternity of Raptors, Chris faces the fear that he may never make it home from space! But even as his foes’ might grows, Darkhawk will discover that his lowest point… has brought him incredible new power!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Infinity Wars Prime #1

INFINITY WARS PRIME #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MIKE DEODATO JR. (A/C)

Variant Cover by GREG HILDEBRANDT

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Trust us, Marvel Fans – before the INFINITY WARS begin to rage comes this shocking chapter of the cosmic saga that you will not want to miss! The ramifications of this issue will be felt throughout Infinity for years to come! We can say NO MORE!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Hunt for Wolverine: Aadamantium Agenda #3 (of 4)

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: ADAMANTIUM AGENDA #3 (of 4)

TOM TAYLOR (W) • R.B. SILVA (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA

HAS SINISTER UNLOCKED THE SECRETS OF LOGAN’S GENES?

• The hunt for Wolverine has led his New Avengers teammates into the mysteries of the genetic codes of the heroes of the Marvel Universe… And where there’s super-powered genes, you KNOW Mister Sinister is involved!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Hunt for Wolverine: Claws of a Killer #3 (of 4)

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: CLAWS OF A KILLER #3 (of 4)

MARIKO TAMAKI (W) • BUTCH GUICE (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant cover by TBA

ALIVE…OR UNDEAD?!

• On the trail of the returned Logan, Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike and Daken have run straight into a horde of flesh-eating zombies!

• But what do these poor resurrected creatures have to do with Logan’s return?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Hunt for Wolverine: Mystery in Madripoor #3 (of 4)

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: MYSTERY IN MADRIPOOR #3 (of 4)

JIM ZUB (W) • THONY SILAS (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO

MADRIPOOR’S SECRETS ARE WORTH KILLING FOR…

• …and if KITTY PRYDE fails to uncover them, another X-MAN will die! Has DOMINO’S luck finally run out?

• And what is the SOTEIRA PROJECT?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Hunt for Wolverine: Weapon Lost #3 (of 4)

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: Weapon Lost #3 (of 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MATTEO BUFFAGNI (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

FRESH BLOOD IN THE WILDS OF CANADA!

• Deep in Logan’s home country, Daredevil and his investigative team have tracked the most recent reports of his appearances…straight to the tips of his still bloody claws!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99