Marvel Games and Netmarble Executives Talk Luna Snow, Korean Superheroes, and K-pop Culture

If you have not heard, there is a new Marvel hero taking over the world stage. The folks at Marvel Games and Netmarble introduced a brand-new heroine named Luna Snow to Marvel Future Fight not long ago, and the chic character turned out all sorts of headlines.

After all, it isn’t everyday a new Marvel hero is introduced. Luna’s arrival marked the very first K-pop superhero for the brand, and the Internet had lots to say about the unique crossover.

Not only does Luna’s debut make a statement about the growing international popularity of K-pop, but it speaks to Marvel’s on-going push towards inclusion. The heroine is a proud South Korean woman who loves her grandmother as much as she does knocking out bad guys. So, you can see why ComicBook needed to know more about the hero.

Recently, we had the chance to speak with the creators behind all things Luna Snow. Director Bill Rosemann opened up about his work on Luna alongside Marvel Games senior producer Danny Koo and development director Min-Kyun Kim from Netmarble Monster. The trio had plenty to say about the special character and how her diversity only adds to Marvel Future Fight‘s expansive lineup.

You can check out ComicBook’s full interview with the creators below:

Q: Luna Snow is joining a massive roster of Marvel heroes and a popular one at that. What first prompted Marvel Future Fight to think about her creation?

Rosemann: It all started with Netmarble’s specific request for an “ice magician who could both heal and deal damage.” Whenever we receive a request for an exact gameplay, we first look to see if we have any existing characters that match the power set. In this case, we jumped on the opportunity to create an all-new character that would have a great impact in the game and resonate with both the Netmarble team and our amazing fans in Korea.

Koo: Earlier last year, Netmarble approached us to do an original character. Since we have great partnership with the creation of Sharon Rogers Captain America (the alternate reality daughter of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter), we immediately teamed with the Netmarble Monster team to start brainstorming what kind of character would we want to create, true to Marvel style storytelling.

Kim: There was always a desire to create a new hero. It’s certainly interesting to reconfigure Marvel’s characters into the game and we were very glad to team up with Marvel to create a whole new character, Luna Snow.

Q: Obviously, the addition of K-pop to Luna’s background was a welcome surprise for fans. The Internet has been largely positive about the heroine, so how did K-pop become a factor for Luna’s origins? Did the increased popularity of K-pop groups like BTS and TWICE influence that choice?

Rosemann: Marvel has a rich history of creating characters that are not only inspirational but also culturally relevant. True Believers around the world deserve heroes they can connect with on a personal level, and the mix of her underdog upbringing and her attempts to become a successful K-pop performer so she could take care of her grandmother felt like an authentic Marvel mixture that would resonate with our global audience.



Koo: We definitely have thought of several career options for Luna. The popularity of K-pop culture certainly influence our decision for her. Luna Snow’s name is a very strong K-pop artist name. Also from a story perspective, if she is already having a popular career, if she is also a Super Hero, would she be able to juggle both? Keep in mind she is already a hero prior to become a superstar. She helps support her grandmother since she is an orphan where her grandmother took care of her entire upbringing. Her real name Seol Hee also means Snow and Hope, which is a very beautiful name for Luna Snow.

Kim: It was very helpful that people from Marvel are aware and fond of the K-pop culture. We wanted to incorporate Korean culture that was well known around the world, and therefore suggested a K-pop star character to create a lively and colorful character. In the process, there were concerns, but luckily Marvel liked the K-pop idea too. The popularity of K-pop stars have definitely helped creating Luna and we want to express my [sic] gratitude towards them.

Q: Marvel Future Fight added Sharon Rogers last year to great success, but she was somewhat of a legacy hero. Luna is striking out on her own without anything to fall back on. What is it about the heroine that will appeal to new – and old – players?

Koo: Sharon Rogers was invented in a “What If?” scenario where Steve Rogers — who was never frozen in ice — and Agent Peggy Carter helped win WWII, got married, and had a daughter, who inherited the mantle of Captain America. Luna Snow, like Sharon, represents the next generation of Super Heroes who must struggle with maintaining her career as K-pop star while also protecting her country from evildoers. Luna’s upbringing by her grandmother and also her continued support of her grandmother is a very honorable pursuit, which is a very relatable story to both new and old players.

Q: Why do you think now is the right time to introduce Luna to Marvel Future Fight? What will she bring to the game overall?

Koo: Anytime is a good time to introduce fresh new content into the Marvel Universe. We are so excited to be able to debut her in Marvel Future Fight. She is unique with her powers that does healing and destruction as an ice magician. She quick and agile, making her quick a formidable character in Marvel Future Fight.

Kim: It’s the “refreshness.” It’s already been two years since we first serviced Marvel Future Fight. With the start of the New Year’s, we’ve introduced Luna Snow, a whole new character, and we will strive to continue trying new and creative things. So we can say that Luna holds our goals and resolution for this year!

Q: It’s exciting to see Luna bring more diversity to Marvel’s growing line-up, and fans are very excited to see greater Asian representation within the Marvel Universe. Can you talk to how Luna and her Korean heritage were put on the table?

Rosemann: Through all of our games, everyone in our team is energized by the opportunity to add to Marvel’s powerful tradition of inclusiveness, which resulted in the diverse cast of characters that filled the stories of our youth. Now it’s our chance to continue that legacy, and it’s our hope that Luna Snow connects with our growing global audience and inspires a new generation to dream.



Koo: There are just a handful of Korean Heroes and we think there are room to introduce more diversity. With Netmarble being creators from Korea, we are excited to work with them from a Korean culture perspective what makes a Korean Super Hero. Everyone was proud to work on her and the efforts thus far have shown itself from the design of her all the way down to her music video!

Kim: Other characters of Korean heritage seemed to have gotten the roots from Korean traditional tales. Since Marvel Future Fight is a game for the global market, we wanted to incorporate Korea’s modern yet traditional culture.



Q: Luna isn’t the first Korean superhero for Marvel. White Fox (Ami Han) was brought to the comics, and Amadeus Cho has become a fixture for Hulk fans. Do you hope Luna could make the jump from Marvel Future Fight to comics?

Koo: I want to see a team-up of Luna Snow, Sharon Rogers, White Fox, Amadeus Cho Hulk and Silk in the comics! Bill, please help us!

Rosemann: Hey, that reminds me of The Protectors, who appeared last year in the pages of The Totally Awesome Hulk! I’m on the phone now with my friends in Publishing, Danny… I smell a Marvel Team-Up!

Kim: It’s definitely something we look forward to. Comics on Marvel Future Fight‘s first original character, Sharon Rogers, has been published before and we think that if Luna Snow is greatly loved by the players, she can someday make it to the comics too. I’d like to see Phil Coulson waiting in line to get Luna’s autograph!