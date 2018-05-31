Marvel Teasing The Death Of Emma Frost & Star-Lord

Marvel’s latest tease for Infinity War is claiming Death Wins and could mean the end for an X-Man and a Guardian of the Galaxy.

The newest teaser for Marvel’s big event features the tagline Death Wins at the top and includes two characters below. First is sometimes X-Men ally and villain Emma Frost, better known as the White Queen. Standing next to her is Guardians of the Galaxy leader Star-Lord, and both characters seem to be in defensive positions, bracing for whatever’s coming their way.

This follows yesterday’s tease of Thanos and Adam Warlock, suggesting that a few characters could fall in this Infinity Stone-centered storyline. How the new character Requiem fits into all this remains to be seen, but Marvel is very much suggesting that death follows closely behind him or her, and someone will likely meet their end as a result.

You can check out the new teaser image and the official solicitation information for the first two issues below.

Infinity Wars #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Colors by FRANK MARTIN

Infinity Wars #2

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

On Sale 8/15/18

Infinity Wars spins directly out of Infinity Countdown, which itself spawns from Gerry Duggan’s run on Guardians of the Galaxy, and features an ever-changing set of heroes. Fans will see Adam Warlock, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, and Star-Lord alongside those out for their own interests like Thanos and Turk in this epic event, and hopefully, fans will learn more about the newest addition Requiem sooner than later.

Things in Infinity Countdown are moving along at a rather brisk pace, but if you are just diving in we’ve got you covered with an easy to use guide on what you need to know and you can check that out here.

Infinity Countdown #4 is written by Gerry Duggan with art by Mike Hawthorne, Mike Deodato, and Aaron Kuder with a cover by Nick Bradshaw. You can check out the official description below.

“Ultron has long wished to take over all there is and replace it with only Ultron…but now armed with an Infinity Stone, he has never been closer to his goal. With the Guardians falling apart, who can step forward to stop the singularity from overwhelming everything?”

Infinity Countdown #4 hits comic stores on June 6.