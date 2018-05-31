Marvel Claims Death Wins In ‘Infinity Wars’

The quest for Marvel’s Infinity Stones has hit a fever pitch, but the latest tease for Infinity Wars suggests a foreboding fate for Adam Warlock and…Thanos?

The new teases featuresThanos and Adam Warlock side by side, with the tagline at the top reading ‘Death Wins”. You would often assume that the word Death pertains to Thanos himself, but with Marvel teasing big things for a brand new character called Requiem, we get the feeling the Mad Titan could also be in danger.

You can check out the new teaser image and the official solicitation information for the first two issues below.

Infinity Wars #1

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Colors by FRANK MARTIN

Infinity Wars #2

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

On Sale 8/15/18

Infinity Wars spins directly out of Infinity Countdown, which itself spawns from Gerry Duggan‘s run on Guardians of the Galaxy, and features an ever-changing set of heroes. Fans will see Adam Warlock, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, and Star-Lord alongside those out for their own interests like Thanos and Turk in this epic event, and hopefully, fans will learn more about the newest addition Requiem sooner than later.

Things in Infinity Countdown are moving along at a rather brisk pace, but if you are just diving in we’ve got you covered with an easy to use guide on what you need to know and you can check that out here.

Infinity Countdown #4 is written by Gerry Duggan with art by Mike Hawthorne, Mike Deodato, and Aaron Kuder with a cover by Nick Bradshaw. You can check out the official description below.

“Ultron has long wished to take over all there is and replace it with only Ultron…but now armed with an Infinity Stone, he has never been closer to his goal. With the Guardians falling apart, who can step forward to stop the singularity from overwhelming everything?”

Infinity Countdown #4 hits comic stores on June 6.