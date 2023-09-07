What Other Marvel Characters Could Get Digital Shorts? I Am Groot Director Suggests Another Guardian of the Galaxy (Exclusive)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand its storytelling mediums. Following 13 years of the franchise existing exclusively on the big screen, Marvel Studios turned to Disney+ to tell some of its auxiliary narratives. Shows like WandaVision and Loki helped provide the framework for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, respectively. Beyond these live-action streaming shows, Marvel has begun to dabble in animation, telling anthology elseworld stories in What If...? and spotlighting Vin Diesel's infant sapling in I Am Groot.

The latter is one of the MCU's most unique installments to date. Aside from being completely photorealistic animation, I Am Groot is a digital short series, each episode running for roughly three minutes before the credits roll.

What Other Marvel Characters Could Benefit From Digital Shorts?

(Photo: Marvel Studios, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer)

Speaking to ComicBook.com, I Am Groot director Kirsten Lepore pointed to a fellow Guardian of the Galaxy that could work in the digital short format.

"My brain, of course, goes to Guardians first," Lepore said. "What would a Rocket one look like? You know, baby raccoon stories?"

Fans got a taste of young Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That threequel featured numerous flashbacks to Rocket's heartbreaking origins with the High Evolutionary, spotlighting his dark adolescence before he fled the facility and became the hero he is today.

While there is precedence for Rocket to tell stories in the form of digital shorts, Lepore noted that just about any hero could succeed in this style.

"I could see them doing it with any character," Lepore continued. "If [there was] any way that we can do babies, but for the Avengers (laughs)."

Regardless of what the future holds for Marvel Studios digital shorts, Lepore emphasized that Groot is the perfect character to thrive in the space due to having a seamless transition from his theatrical animation to his streaming form.

"Although Groot really does fit super well because he works perfectly in the animated space," Lepore added. "I think that was important to them. It's all animated after all, even though it does look like photorealistic CG plucked out of the world of the Guardians. It was nice to be able to do that super real world looking style. At the end of the day, he is a totally animated character. So it really made sense."

I Am Groot Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+.