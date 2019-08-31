Marvel Star Dave Bautista Says He Would Quit Drax Role to See Standalone Movie Made

Marvel Studios star Dave Bautista is serious about wanting to see his Guardians of the Galaxy character, Drax the Destroyer, get his own solo movie. Bautista is so serious that he’d drop out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe role if replacing him meant Drax getting a solo story.

“#Drax is funny as hell!” Bautista tweeted late Friday night. “Hes also The Destroyer which is terrifying as hell. His wife and daughter were murdered! He mourns them and craves revenge!! NO! No movie there at all. I literally would step out of this fucking role to see that movie! Which most likely would get it made.”

Bautista went on to clarify that this is a hypothetical situation. He has no plans to abandon the role at this time.

“No I wasn’t planning on trying to step out of the role,” Bautista tweeted. “Im just saying if it was a case where”someone”didn’t want to invest in me but wanted to make the movie with someone else,I’d be happy to step aside. Safe bet that someone else would be a white guy named Chris😂 #justsayin 🤷🏻‍♂️”

This discussion began on Thursday when Bautista revealed that he’d missed out on a DC Films role because of his Marvel responsibilities. “Point is I freaking love comic book characters and I want a stand alone,” Bautista tweeted. “@MarvelStudios doesn’t see worth in #drax or possibly myself or both but I’m not giving up. I missed out on a DC project because of scheduling conflicts but hopefully there’s other characters & opportunities”

Bautista has played Drax ins two Guardians of the Galaxy movies and two Avengers films. He’s set to return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. On the DC side of things, fans have hoped to see him get a role in The Suicide Squad, which would reteam him with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. Some fans have fantasy-cast him as Batman villains Bane and Clayface.

It isn’t comic book roles alone that Bautista has his eyes on. He’s said that he’s “tried everything” to get cast in a movie based on the video game Gears of War.

