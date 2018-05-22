Marvel Studios Executive Tried To Stop One Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Most Shocking Deaths

Avengers: Infinity War left plenty of fans stunned, including one Marvel Studios executive who tried to keep the Russos from killing one particular hero.

Spoilers obviously incoming for Avengers: Infinity War, so you’ve been warned.

Avengers: Infinity War dealt a crushing blow to many fans with the variety of deaths throughout the film. That includes a huge portion of the heroes as Thanos snaps his fingers and gets rid of half the universe. One hero in particular bothered development and production executive at Marvel Studios Nate Moore, who asked the Russo Brothers to hold off on killing Black Panther.

“I knew pretty well what they were talking about and personally urged them to reconsider,” Moore told HuffingtonPost. “But the storytelling made sense, so I love that we got to see a little bit more of Wakanda in that film, and I hope to see how they’re going to resolve that.”

It was quite surprising, especially since Black Panther was such a monster at the box office. Moore said those plans were in place well though before Black Panther was even made, dating back to Coogler’s work on Creed in 2015. Despite Moore’s caution, it seems the Russos had some compelling arguments to stay the course.

“Touching on all the different ideas you can have, you talk about the pros and cons of each, and they had some really compelling arguments as to why what happened happened,” Moore said. “I think ultimately it made for a really interesting, almost more complicated ending to that film because of how well ‘Black Panther’ was embraced by audiences. Again, personally painful, but I understand the reasoning.”

Regardless of how much Black Panther brought in, Anthony Russo says the plan was always going to stay the same.

“We were very cued into the storyline of Panther from his origins in ‘Captain America: Civil War,’” Russo said. “The role that Panther and Wakanda played in this movie was sort of a bedrock of the movie, a bedrock of the [Marvel cinematic universe]. I think ‘Black Panther’ could’ve done half the business that it did and it still would’ve been a valid creative choice.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

So, did they make the right choice Marvel fans? Let us know in the comments!