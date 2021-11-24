Marvel Fan Creates Rogers: The Musical Tribute for Captain America Using Hamilton Song

Hawkeye finally premiered on Disney+ today and it features a whole lot of fun for any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the first trailer for the series dropped, folks couldn’t get enough of the reveal of Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show featured in Hawkeye about the life of Steve Rogers AKA Captain America. Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait to see the music unfold. The first episode of the series features Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) taking his kids to see the show, which includes the instant classic, “Save the City.” Since Hawkeye only gifted us with one song from Rogers: The Musical, one Marvel fan decided to create a musical treat of their own. @LiamTCrowley on Twitter combined some of Captain America’s most iconic scenes to match up with “History Has Its Eyes on You” from Hamilton.

“Rogers: the musical (my tribute),” the caption reads. You can check out the very well-edited clip below:

https://twitter.com/LiamTCrowley/status/1463545614596284438?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It was one of the most fun things,” Hawkeye writer Jonathan Igla previously explained to Variety. “Every day on my commute I drove by with my fiancé who was also my second-in-command on the show, Lisa Clam. We would drive by a ‘Hamilton’ billboard every morning on the way to the writers’ room, and one morning I just thought ‘Rogers: The Musical.’ And we started talking about it and it expanded. One of the great things about working for Marvel is if you have an idea that starts out small or medium, it sort of started out medium I would say, and you pitch it to them and everyone is tickled by it and everyone is excited by it. They’re willing to pick it up and run with it and make it even bigger, and I’m so excited for people to see.”

March Shaiman and Scott Wittman are Academy Award-nominated composers who shared nominations for Mary Poppins Returns. Shaiman also earned nods for Sleepless in Seattle, Patch Adams, and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.

“[Scott and I] were at an Academy Award dinner, and I’m sitting there and someone taps me on the shoulder and says, ‘Excuse me, Kevin Feige would love to meet you,’” Shaiman said to Marvel.com. “I knew who Kevin was, and I was like he wants to meet me, really? Turns out Kevin is a film score nerd. He started talking about [the scores I’ve written] one by one and I was like, I cannot believe this is happening. We started trading emails about scores and this and that, and when I would see [Marvel movies] I would send him an email. I guess when this idea came up for Hawkeye, for there to be a musical on Broadway, he luckily thought of us, and [Scott and I] couldn’t be more ecstatic about it.”

