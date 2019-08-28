Marvel Fan Pokes Fun at Disney with Thor: Ragnarok Meme

Ever since the news of the Sony/Disney split was released last week, Marvel fans have been torn over who is to blame for the drama. While some people believe Sony is holding Spider-Man captive, others believe Disney is being too greedy. While there are a lot of layers to the news, it’s certainly an easy topic to make jokes about. One fan decided to take to Reddit to poke fun at Disney, and the fact that they own multiple huge properties such as Marvel, Star Wars, and many more.

“Behold… My Stuff!,” u/CheesyObserver wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, they took the clip of Skurge from Thor: Ragnarok showing off all of his stuff and labeled every item with the various properties owned by Disney.

Many fans commented on the post, clearly enjoying the joke:

“Bloody Brilliant,” u/HenrikCarlsen wrote.

“Funny and educational, well done,” u/Stonewalled89 added.

“I nominate this the best Reddit post of August,” u/LaurensFanProjects replied.

The post is blowing up, earning nearly 60,000 upvotes since it was posted ten hours ago.

According to the initial report from Deadline, the Disney/Sony standoff was over a reworking of the deal that would see Disney get a 50-50 co-financing stake in the upcoming Spider-Man movies. The deal would have given Disney its stake in the franchise while also bringing Sony’s extended universe of Spider-Man movies such as Venom into the MCU. Sony turned the offer down outright without so much as a counteroffer. The company preferred to keep the current arrangement intact, which sees Disney receiving an approximate 5% of each Spider-Man movie’s first-dollar gross.

While many initially blamed Sony for the drama, some reports suggest Disney is the one who wanted to walk away.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.