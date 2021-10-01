Marvel Fans Are Thrilled That Venom: Let There Be Carnage Is Now Releasing Early

Earlier today, Sony revealed that their next Spider-Man universe film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, will be released two weeks earlier than previously announced, arriving in theaters on October 1. That's less than a month, powered by the confidence Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings brought to studios after its record-breaking box office haul this week. Covid-19 concerns and day-and-date digital releases that allowed some audience members to stay home had been blamed for the box office disappointments of Black Widow and The Suicide Squad, but Shang-Chi marks the first bona fide superhero blockbuster of the pandemic era, and Venom took notice.

The first Venom debuted at the beginning of October 2018 and, despite some negative reviews, the film became the highest-grossing October debut in history as it earned more than $850 million worldwide. That record was broken by Joker just one year later.

Tom Hardy returns to star as Eddie Brock in the new Venom movie, and he's joined by Woody Harrelson, who will be co-starring as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage. The cast also includes Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham, Naomie Harris, and Peggy Lu. Andy Serkis stepped in as director for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with a script from Kelly Marcel.

Needless to say, fans of the Venom franchise -- especially those hoping that Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home will somehow prove that the character is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- are ecstatic on social media right now. Below you can see some of our favorite tweets about the move.

