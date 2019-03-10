Marvel Fan Compares ‘Captain Marvel’s Rotten Tomatoes Scores to Every MCU Film

Captain Marvel finally hit theaters this week and Internet trolls are doing all they can to ruin the film’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the score is now the lowest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history, that’s not stopping fans from rushing out to see the film in theaters.

One fan took to the r/Marvel Reddit page to show a comparison of all the Marvel films and their critic scores versus audience scores, and it’s very clear that there’s been a direct attack on Captain Marvel.

“The discrepancies between Tomatometers and Audience Scores of all Marvel movies,” u/Wico90 wrote.

As you can see, the biggest difference by far is Captain Marvel, whose discrepancy is -44%. The critics’ score averaged to 81%, making it a certified fresh film. However, the audience score has a 37%. To give you an idea of how bad this is, the second-worst audience score is The Incredible Hulk‘s 70%.

The second largest discrepancy on the list is Black Panther, which shows a -18% with the critics score rounding out at 97% and the audience score at 79%. While this difference is not nearly as bad as Captain Marvel‘s, many fans were quick to question why these two films happen to be the ones getting the most hate from “fans.”

“Black Panther and Captain Marvel show the highest discrepancies. Hmm, why could this be? Can’t quite place my finger on it,” u/Administrative_Camel wrote.

Of course, they’re just being facetious. It’s plain as day that these films are being targeted because they are focused on women and people of color.

“It’s unreal how offended men get that movies not aimed at them even exist,” u/Caelrie wrote.

Within hours of Captain Marvel officially hitting theaters, the film amassed tens of thousands of negative “reviews” from users. Rotten Tomatoes issued a statement admitting that an error in the functionality on the site resulted in comments posted before the film’s release were getting added to the user review score.

“We launched some changes to the movie pre-release functionality last week, which included not allowing users to leave a comment or review prior to a movie’s release in theatres. However, we still invite users to vote if they ‘want to see’ a movie prior to its release, and that vote total is displayed on the site,” the statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter read.

“More audience ratings for Captain Marvel, which came out last night, than for Infinity War, which grossed over 2 billion. Yeah totally legit,” u/D1Foley pointed out on the Reddit post.

In fact, Captain Marvel has already earned more than 50,000 comments. Avengers: Infinity War currently has 53,000 ratings and it’d been out for almost an entire year.

Luckily, these ridiculous and false reviews are not affecting the film’s ticket sales. The movie is currently projected to earn up to $160 million this weekend.

What do you think about these varying Rotten Tomatoes scores? Tell us in the comments.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

