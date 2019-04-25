Marvel Fans Honor Scarlet Witch and Hawkeye’s Friendship

✖

From Tony and Happy to Peter and Ned, there are tons of wonderful friendships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are lifelong pals like Steve and Bucky and unexpected pairs like Nebula and Rocket, but they're all incredibly sweet in their own special way. One pairing that doesn't get a lot of attention is that of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). While Clint is best known for his friendship with Black Widow, there's something to be said for the bond between Clint and Wanda. After all, he's the one who motivated her to become an Avenger during Age of Ultron and rescued her from being "locked in her room" during Captain America: Civil War. Heck, he even middle-named his baby after her brother! Well, one fan recently took the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to pay tribute to this friendship.

"I absolutely love this friendship, there's so much to it that goes under-appreciated," u/Teatreevelvet wrote.

As you can see, they used an image of the two having a moment after Tony's funeral, discussing Natasha and Vision.

Many people commented on the post to share in the love:

"This scene really got me choked up on my second watch. Such a beautiful scene and interaction between them. I love that the Russos really just let the somber and quiet moments play out as long as they wanted without worrying about time," u/DecemberCity wrote.

"I know it's only been a couple of scenes for each movie they've been in together but you see they've developed a strong relationship. Maybe in each of their own series, they could call each other just to check-in," u/MX2419 suggested.

In case you weren't aware, both characters are getting their own shows on Disney+. WandaVision and Hawkeye are both coming in 2021.

Some people also took the time to plug Wind River, another film that stars Olsen and Renner. The drama follows a tracker and a rookie FBI agent as they attempt to solve the murder of a young woman on a Wyoming reservation. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

