Marvel Fans Think Spider-Man: Far From Home Poster Could Be Teasing the Illuminati

Spider-Man: Far From Home is finally hitting theaters this summer, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are having fun guessing what will happen in the upcoming movie. Recently, a new poster of the film featuring an conspicuously placed triangle is sparking theories that Peter Parker and his pals are going to encounter the Illuminati in the upcoming movie.

Could someone, anyone, explain the giant triangle here? pic.twitter.com/oSLsXvkW0w — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) May 26, 2019

“Could someone, anyone, explain the giant triangle here?,” @AliPlumb asked.

The questioned garnered many responses and theories, but this one is getting lots of attention:

In addition to the Illuminati theory, fans have made some other hilarious suggestions.

“Well clearly our boy Spidey’s in the middle of a love triangle with the 2 others,” @mayathekittie joked.

“Spider-Man is a Deathly Hallow?,” @derekrad suggested.

“It signifies a giant Toblerone, which everyone buys at airports when they’ve been on holiday / a business trip and have promised someone a unique locally-made present that they’ve then failed to purchase,” @cautionspoilers guessed.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Avengers: Endgame, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere.