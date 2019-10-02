Marvel Teases Hulk Becoming Like Galactus

Since launching Immortal Hulk, writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennet have taken Marvel’s green goliath in some interesting and unexpected directions. They’ve tied the nature of the Hulk to another dimension, a hell beneath all other hells, and revealed that gamma infused heroes and villains cannot be killed off permanently. In the most recent issue of the series, Ewing and Bennet take that revelation to its most extreme conclusion. The issue follows the Hulk to the literal end of the universe in order to show us what may come next. SPOILERS for Immortal Hulk #24 by Al Ewing, Joe Bennet, and Paul Mounts follow.

Immortal Hulk #24 opens with a flashback to the death of the seventh iteration of the Marvel Universe (Ewing established in his run writing The Ultimates that the current version of the Marvel Universe is the eighth iteration). We see the sentience of that universe reach out to Galen Taa, a scientist and explorer. The two merge together to survive the death of their universe to emerge in the universe that replaces it as Galactus, the devourer of worlds.

Then, as the issue ends, it flashes forward to the heat death of this eighth universe. The sentience of that universe comes looking for a host to merge with but is surprised by what he finds. Bruce Banner is there waiting, having killed Mister Immortal, Franklin Richards, and Galactus. The sentience fights as the Hulk transforms, grabs hold of it, consumes it, and then disappears and a flash of light.

The solicitation text for the next issue of the series gives us a sense of what it is to come: “The heat death of our universe has come and gone. The Hulk is finally dead. Now, billions of years later, the Ninth Cosmos cowers…before the BREAKER OF WORLDS.” It seems that as Galen Taa became the devourer of worlds in the eighth universe, Hulk will become the breaker of worlds in the ninth universe. That story will play out in the double-sized Immortal Hulk #25.

What do you think of this transformation for the Hulk? Let us know in the comments. Immortal Hulk #24 is on sale now.

Immortal Hulk #24

JUL190959

(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross

• As the war with Shadow Base comes to a brutal, bloody end, Bruce Banner has a choice to make.

• And the repercussions of that choice will have an effect on every single life on this planet…

• …including the IMMORTAL HULK.

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 02, 2019

SRP: $3.99