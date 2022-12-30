Marvel's Kingpin Just Made a Deal With A Very Dangerous Avenger

Marvel's Kingpin is entering some dirty dealings with a very dangerous Avenger – as revealed in the latest Marvel previews! Joe Fixit #1 will see The Hulk's alter-ego Joe Fixit getting back to his criminal ways, out in Las Vegas. However, as Joe Fixit apparently goes full mobster, he also runs into another big figure of the crime world (in both reputation and stature), The Kingpin!

In the previews for Joe Fixit #1, we see Spider-Man follow Kingpin's limo to a Vegas casino, where he's going to meet a mobster named "Mr. Berengetti." Kingpin is there to talk with Berengetti about what he sees as a mutual problem, named "The Maggia." However, Berengetti assures Kingpin that The Maggia are no longer a threat – because he and Joe Fixit took care of them!

With The Maggia handled, it's Berengetti who gets the pleasure of dismissing Kingpin, claiming any mutual business they could've had was done. Kingpin disagrees and begins wrecking the place. That's when Joe Fixit arrives to let Kingpin know that he'll be getting billed for the wreckage – which are presumably going to be fighting words!

Joe Fixit will allow iconic comic creator Peter David to dive back into Hulk lore and explore this time in Bruce Banner/Hulk's life. As David previously explained, Joe Fixit flips the standard Hulk lore formula, creating a situation where it is Hulk (or "Joe") who is living a prosperous life, worried about Banner taking control and screwing it all up:

"When I created Joe Fixit decades ago, it was merely as a means to shake up the standard formula," David said. "Typically Bruce would have set up some sort of situation and he would be worried that the Hulk would inevitably show up and screw things up. The storyline with Joe flipped the formula on its head, and set up the Hulk with his great situation in Vegas and he was worried that Bruce would show up to screw things up. I had no idea that the character would have this much staying power, and that so much would eventually be done with him in the pages of the IMMORTAL HULK. I'm thrilled that Marvel has given me this opportunity to revisit with an old friend."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Check out the synopsis for Joe Fixit. It will go on sale on January 4, 2023.