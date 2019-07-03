Save 30% on the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist

As expected, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist surged in price and popularity in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. Now that the hype has died down, opportunities to score the gauntlet at a discount are popping back up. At the time of writing, you can get one right here on Amazon for only $69.99, which is 30% off the list price.

Features of the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist include articulated fingers with fist-lock display mode, sound effects, and Infinity Stone pulsating light effects. Note that the new Nano Gauntlet Electronic Fist from Avengers: Endgame is available to pre-order right here for $99.99 with shipping slated for October 31st. The latter fits on the right hand while the original gauntlet fits on the left, so dual wielding is possible if you think you can handle that kind of power.

On a related note, Hasbro recently unveiled the Marvel Legends Gamerverse Punisher War Machine electronic helmet, which is inspired by Frank Castle’s War Machine armor the Marvel Future Fight mobile game. It’s a 1:1 scale helmet that will fit most adults, and it looks absolutely amazing.

You can pre-order the helmet right here while supplies last ($99.99 with shipping slated for October). Note that it appears to be a Fan Channel exclusive release that will only be available through a handful of specialized retailers, so a sell out is inevitable.



Features of the helmet include two glowing LED eyes and a magnetized faceplate that can be detached and connected to the top (attaching and detaching the faceplate triggers the light-up eyes and sound effects). It also has a pretty spectacular paint job and finish – including an interior that mimics circuitry.

