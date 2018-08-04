Marvel Kills SPOILER in ‘Infinity Wars’

Marvel Comics kicked off its next big event, Infinity Wars, today and the first issue brought with it the big reveal of who the villain is and the death of a fan-favorite Marvel hero.

SPOILERS for Infinity Wars #1 by Gerry Duggan, Mike Deodato Jr., and Frank Martin follow.

Infinity Wars #1 opens with Star-Lord and Gamora having a conversation in a bar. Gamora wants to use the Power Stone to take the Soul Stone so that she can enter the Soul World and attempt to retrieve the part of her soul that was lost. Star-Lord knows that Soul World has been corrupted and so tells Gamora that it’s not an option. Gamora and Star-Lord share a kiss before Gamora storms off.

Star-Lord joins back up with Rocket Raccoon and Groot. He reminds them that the Guardians of the Galaxy are no more before they set off for Earth and the first meeting of a new Infinity Watch.

Said Infinity Watch is made up of Star-Lord with the Power Stone, Doctor Strange with the Time Stone, Adam Warlock with the Soul Stone, Captain Marvel with the Reality Stone, Turk Barrett with the Mind Stone, and Black Widow with the Space Stone. The meeting does not go well.

From the onset, each Stone-bearer has a different idea about how they should use and protect the Infinity Stones. The tension grows when the Infinity Watch discovers that Thanos has been murdered. The tension finally spills over when Turk reveals that Star-Lord’s Power Stone is a fake. Star-Lord realizes that Gamora must have stolen the real Power Stone when he last saw her just as the Infinity Watch and their various entourages come to blows.

That’s when Requiem drops out of the sky. The former Guardians of the Galaxy try to fight the mystery villain, but when they knock the mask off of Requiem’s face they find someone familiar underneath: Gamora.

Star-Lord tries to talk Gamora down, to suggest that she’s falling into the role that Thanos always had planned for her. His pleas fall on deaf ears, and the result is tragic as Gamora plunges her sword, enhanced by the Power Stone in its hilt, through Star-Lord’s torso.

Gamora is racking up a body count, now having killed Thanos, Star-Lord, and the Chitauri on Chitauri Prime. It would seem her goal is to regain the lost part of her soul, but at what cost?

