Marvel Assembles a New Team of Vampire Slayers in Blood Hunters #1 (Exclusive)

The vampire uprising in Blood Hunt calls for a new team of vampire slayers to step up. The big Marvel crossover event of the year has officially launched, and Blood Hunt has already lived up to its billing as a gory, blood-filled story arc. We have a new breed of super-vampires called the Bloodcoven, the shocking reveal of who is masterminding the vampires' assault, and three Avengers already down for the count. Blood Hunt is filled with tie-ins and new miniseries launching out of it, with next week's Blood Hunters as a recent example.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Blood Hunters #1 by Mark Russell, Bob Quinn, Matt Milla, Christos Gage, Javier Garrón, Morry Hollowell, Erica Schultz, Bernard Chang, and Marcelo Maiolo. The Blood Hunt anthology series has three stories featuring Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Man-Wolf, and Dagger of Cloak and Dagger. Hawkeye is currently on the run and is disguising himself with a fake mustache, with his story spinning out of the Black Widow & Hawkeye limited series. When the police show up to arrest him, they're interrupted by a rampaging vampire.

Man-Wolf, aka John Jameson, and his father J. Jonah Jameson are out getting dinner in New York City when they too are ambushed by a vampire. Instead of waiting for Spider-Man, John transforms into the Man-Wolf and engages the vampire in combat. Finally, Dagger is on her own since her partner, Cloak, is one of the many Darkforce users who have been corrupted and used to blot out the sun. Dagger's story in Blood Hunters will see her assemble a new team of Blood Hunters in retaliation.

The exclusive preview of Blood Hunters #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 8th.