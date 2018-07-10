New Subreddit ‘InTheSoulStone’ Created For Fans Who Got Banned By Thanos

After so many fans were banned after Thanos‘ universe shaping snap, those who were lost have been relocated to the Soul Stone.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, the Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit celebrated Thanos’ Avengers: Infinity War accomplishments by also banning half of its members. In the film, Thanos has to sacrifice someone to be able to wield the Soul Stone, but it also seems like she ended up in the Stone itself. So, it makes sense that there would be a Soul Stone subreddit too right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course it does. Enter the subreddit InTheSoulStone, which houses those who were banned from the original subreddit. Fans are really embracing all this, and are creating badges and adding to the thread to make it more and more accurate to the film, and are debating if the thread should be public or private.

The original ThanosDidNothingWrong SubReddit was created by admin The Jedi Apprentice, and here’ the description of the original vent.

“As you all know, I was in talks with one of the admins of Reddit. He told me that doing a massive ban the day before July 4 was a terrible idea, because many of Reddit’s engineers would be out with their families. Also, the engineers would not be prepared for a mass ban so close to it.

However, I presented a solution to these two problems, and I now have their permission to ban half of the sub!

The random 50% ban will take place on July 9. The admins are designing a bot for me that will allow me to do the job in a quick and easy manner. So, be patient, and thank you all for your support.”

We’ll have to wait till Avengers 4 to find out more about the Soul Stone and what exactly happens to those who end up inside, but the good news is we only have to wait until next year.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel films include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.